BANGKOK, March 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - LGBT
activists, facing a barrage of homophobia and hate speech by
Indonesian authorities, are setting up hotlines and safehouses,
while "unfriending" people on social media and deleting website
directories that could expose them to violence.
Indonesia's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT)
rights groups have been active for decades and have come under
attack before, but usually only for one or two days at a time.
This time, the anti-LGBT rhetoric began about two months ago,
say activists who describe a community living in fear.
"This is the first time it's actually lasted this long,"
said Dede Oetomo, a prominent activist who founded one of the
country's oldest LGBT rights groups, GAYa NUSANTARA, in 1987.
Oetomo said the attacks began in January when Higher
Education Minister Muhammad Nasir said LGBT people should be
barred from university campuses, and have continued on an almost
daily basis.
The national broadcasting commission reiterated a policy
banning TV and radio programmes that make LGBT behaviour appear
"normal", saying this was to protect children and teenagers who
are "susceptible to duplicating deviant LGBT behaviours".
The Indonesia Psychiatric Association classified
homosexuality, bisexuality and transgenderism as mental
disorders, while Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu called the
LGBT movement a "proxy war" to brainwash Indonesians.
Critics say LGBT groups receive "foreign funding", which is
true if one looks at funds from United Nations organisations
like UNAIDS or Western governments and foundations, Oetomo said.
"We are supposed to be a danger to survival of the nation,"
Oetomo said by telephone from Surabaya, where GAYa NUSANTARA is
based. "It's getting ridiculous in a way. It sounds like a
little war."
Government officials did not respond to repeated requests
for comment.
There have been a few incidents of LGBT people being
harassed, and Oetomo said LGBT groups are now working to set up
safehouses and draw up evacuation plans in case of need.
In Yogyakarta, southeast of Jakarta, on Feb. 23 LGBT
activists were roughed up by police, who told local media they
stopped them from holding a rally to avoid a clash with a
hardline Muslim group holding an anti-LGBT protest nearby.
Also in Yogyakarta, an Islamic boarding school for
transgender women was shut down two weeks ago.
LEVEL OF ATTACKS "UNPRECEDENTED"
Homosexuality is not illegal in Indonesia, though some
politicians have called for criminalisation of gay sex.
Sexual and gender minorities in Indonesia have historically
lived amid a tense calm, with tolerance and pluralism protecting
them from violence and a sense that discretion brought safety,
said Kyle Knight, LGBT rights researcher for New York-based
Human Rights Watch.
"What we're seeing now may be unprecedented in terms of its
fever pitch," Knight wrote in an email from Indonesia, where he
is documenting human rights abuses related to the rise in
anti-LGBT rhetoric. "This time around, government officials have
even stoked the cacophony of hatred."
Some officials - including Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja
Purnama and Security Affairs Minister Luhut Pandjaitan - have
defended the LGBT community.
"Whoever they are, wherever they work, he or she continues
to be an Indonesian citizen. They have the right to be protected
as well," Pandjaitan was quoted as saying in The Jakarta Post.
This is little comfort for LGBT rights defenders.
Kevin Halim, an Indonesian transgender woman activist with
the Bangkok-based Asia Pacific Transgender Network, is troubled
by "experts" promoting conversion therapy without considering
the psychological damage that can be done by their words.
And many LGBT Indonesians are combing through their social
media to "unfriend" anyone who might disapprove of them.
"Normally I just share everything gay about me," said Safir
Soeparna, who works for Apcom, a Bangkok-based group focusing on
HIV in gay men. "Now I'm a bit like ... will somebody use this
to blackmail me? So I rechecked my 'friend' list and deleted
people I can't trust 100 percent."
Several activists have also adopted new security strategies.
"My guys don't even go to the office any more. It's too
dangerous. We've never really experienced this," Oetomo said.
The staff of Arus Pelangi, which provides legal assistance
for LGBT people, set up a buddy system in January because police
could not guarantee their security, and started a hotline for
people needing help, Chairwoman Yuli Rustinawati said.
"They have pushed us into a corner," Rustinawati said by
phone from Jakarta. "LGBT people have been pushed and are living
now in fear because of the statements from the government,
ministers, mayors, calling on society to beware of us."
(Reporting by Alisa Tang, editing by Tim Pearce. Please credit
the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org to
see more stories)