* Indonesia plans 25 tenders for new geothermal sites next
year
* Aims to boost geothermal to 10 percent of power mix
* Industry expansion has been slowed by red tape, other
hurdles
By Michael Taylor and Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, Nov 21 Indonesia has unveiled ambitious
targets to triple geothermal power output this decade,
introducing a series of land and regulatory reforms aimed at
becoming the world's largest producer of the fossil fuel
alternative.
Sat atop the volcanic Pacific Ring of Fire, the world's
fourth-most populous nation is anxious to exploit geothermal
energy as a clean and abundant power source as it races to
attract investors and meet soaring power demand.
"With Indonesia increasingly having to import oil, coupled
with a growing electricity demand, it is critical that it
diversifies it base for electricity generation," said Chris de
Lavigne of consultancy Frost & Sullivan. "Indonesia has the
potential to become the world's largest producer of geothermal."
As the world's third biggest geothermal producer with a
capacity of 1.4 gigawatt (GW), Indonesia lags behind the
Philippines and the United States with capacities of 1.9 and 3.4
GW each. Indonesia aims to up its capacity by 4.9 GW by 2019.
Yet progress has been slow due to red tape, uncompetitive
power tariffs and uncertainty over asset ownership. The 25 years
it has taken from the planning stage to breaking ground on its
latest project show the formidable barriers the sector faces.
The government says reforms to curb the power of regional
authorities to intrude on projects, as well as to make it easier
to build in forest areas, should accelerate development of 25
project sites due for tender in early 2015.
"There are no more obstacles in this sector. It's time for
us to work. It is a business opportunity," said Tisnaldi,
director of geothermal, directorate general of renewable energy
and energy conservation at the energy and mines ministry.
Geothermal investors hope the new government of President
Joko Widodo will follow up with plans to reform power price caps
in the same way it reduced subsidies for transport fuel, as well
as tackle other obstacles.
"If you can lift the hurdle behind land acquisition and
permits, that will help," said Fazil Alfitri, president director
at PT Medco Power Indonesia, a firm active in geothermal power.
Geothermal projects typically tap heat below the earth's
crust by pumping water into deep wells where it is converted
into steam to drive turbines.
But they are susceptible to red-tape given they usually need
long-term, complex government policy commitments. They also came
under Indonesian mining laws, restricting developments in forest
areas until recent amendments.
Indonesia's plans could see geothermal meet 10 percent of
power demand by 2020, up from 3 percent today. Currently about
half of power supplies are met by coal, a fuel it is keen to use
less in order to boost exports. Gas makes up about 20 percent
and oil 12 percent.
Many geothermally active countries are planning new plants,
with global capacity jumping from 2 to 12 GW since 1980.
Frost and Sullivan's Lavigne said Indonesia's geothermal
capacity could be as high as 29 GW, almost two-thirds of the
country's current overall generation.
"GAME CHANGER"
The $1.6 billion Sarulla project in North Sumatra, the
world's biggest, saw construction start this year, 25 years
after it was first planned, delayed largely by a lack of finance
and red tape.
Describing Sarulla as a "game-changer", Shamim Razavi, an
energy lawyer at Norton Rose Fulbright, said it would mean
financers would be prepared to look for new projects.
Most of the biggest existing plants, such as Chevron's
Salak, are on densely populated Java island.
Sarulla will connect to the national grid, although some
plants in remote spots are restricted to serving local areas.
The 25 new sites set for tender in early 2015 are mostly in
forest areas in Java and Sumatra. Sarulla will have a capacity
of 330 MW, enough to power about 330,000 homes.
If successful, Indonesia could follow its Southeast Asian
neighbour the Philippines, where geothermal fuel meets a quarter
of electricity use, reducing pollution and fuel imports.
(Additional reporting by Fergus Jensen and Nicholas Owen in
JAKARTA and Erik dela Cruz in MANILA; Editing by Henning
Gloystein and Ed Davies)