JAKARTA, Sept 23 Golden Agri-Resources (GAR)
, the world's second-largest listed palm planter by
acreage, has stopped buying from a supplier sanctioned this week
for allegedly causing forest fires in Indonesia, it said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The Indonesian government has launched investigations of
more than 200 companies as it scrambles to control fires on
Sumatra and Kalimantan islands by the end of November, amid
complaints from Singapore and Malaysia about smoke from the
fires or the so-called "haze".
The haze has blanketed parts of Southeast Asia in recent
weeks, pushing pollution levels to unhealthy levels in
Singapore, Malaysia and northern Indonesia.
Earlier this week, Indonesia ordered four companies to
suspend operations, including unlisted palm company PT Langgam
Inti Hibrindo (LIH). LIH is owned by small, Jakarta-listed PT
Provident Agro, which did not respond to requests for
comment on Wednesday.
"Due to recent developments we have currently halted
purchases from PT Langgam Inti Hibrindo, pending further
clarification from them regarding the status of their operating
licence," Singapore-listed GAR said in a statement emailed to
Reuters.
Provident Agro told Reuters on Tuesday that LIH had not
received notice of its operational license being suspended or
revoked.
An Indonesian Palm Oil Association official said on
Wednesday the industry group was discussing whether to expel LIH
from its membership rolls.
Indonesia has been trying for at least two decades to end
the seasonal fires caused by slash-and-burn clearances on the
islands of Sumatra and Kalimantan, where large areas of forest
concessions are held by pulp and paper and palm oil companies.
GAR is monitoring known hotspots against third-party
suppliers' locations, the statement said, and will work with
suppliers in high-risk areas to help them in fire management,
prevention and suppression.
Indonesia's current focus is on companies involved in
starting fires but sanctions against buyers implicated are also
a possibility, Eka Widodo Soegiri, spokesman at the Indonesian
environment and forestry ministry told Reuters.
Any punishment for companies based overseas would be dealt
with by the foreign ministry through government to government
talks, Soegiri said.
President Joko Widodo is due to visit hotspots and haze
areas in both Sumatra and Kalimantan this week.
Widodo has ordered thousands of security personnel backed by
helicopters to help fight the fires, and has threatened to
revoke land permits from any companies found responsible.
GAR is the parent of Indonesian palm company PT Sinar Mas
Agro Resources and Technology, the target of an
anti-deforestation campaign by Greenpeace in 2009-2010 that led
to a boycott of its palm products by leading buyers.
GAR produced 2.95 million tonnes of palm oil in 2014 from
plantations mostly in Sumatra and Kalimantan.
