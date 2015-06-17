By Michael Taylor
| JAKARTA, June 17
JAKARTA, June 17 Singapore-listed palm giant
Golden Agri-Resources has renewed its commitment to
sustainability to address customer concerns after an
international body accused one of its Indonesian subsidiaries of
breaching land acquisition rules.
Last month, a Golden Agri subsidiary was ordered by the
Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) to halt buying or
developing new plantations in Indonesia, a move that caused
concern among buyers and traders and was seen as a test case for
local land rights.
The RSPO is a body of consumers, green groups and plantation
companies that promotes sustainable palm oil production.
Membership in the group is seen by many European edible oil
buyers as the industry's sustainability benchmark.
The RSPO can withdraw a company's membership, which could
lead to lower purchases by Western consumers concerned about the
environmental impact of the palm industry.
"Our customers of course had concerns about this negative
publicity," Agus Purnomo, Golden Agri's new managing director
for sustainability told Reuters. "Our traders on the front line
keep receiving general enquires (from customers).
"We haven't yet heard of any punishing decisions but there
are concerns," said Purnomo, a former director at WWF Indonesia
and presidential advisor on climate change, who was appointed to
his Golden Agri role at the end of last month.
The RSPO said last month a Golden Agri-Resources subsidiary
had failed to adhere to RSPO rules on conservation assessments
and consultation and consent of local people before converting
land for planting in West Kalimantan.
Golden Agri has now submitted documents in response to the
RSPO charges, which grew out of accusations from rights and
environmental groups, and the matter is due to be discussed at a
Thursday meeting of the RSPO's complaints panel.
Over the last six weeks, Golden Agri has reorganized its
management structure, hired more sustainability people and
developed third-party risk analysis, said Purnomo.
It is also holding weekly calls with major buyers to address
their concerns and working with green groups on action plans to
improve the company's sustainability performance, Purnomo said.
An RSPO spokesman in Kuala Lumpur said the group is waiting
for feedback from some of the parties involved - and the review
session on Thursday - before making any judgement on Golden
Agri's progress in addressing the accusations.
Golden Agri produced 2.95 million tonnes of palm oil in 2014
from plantations mostly in Sumatra and Kalimantan.
It is the parent of Indonesian palm company PT Sinar Mas
Agro Resources and Technology, the target of an
anti-deforestation campaign by Greenpeace in 2009-2010 that led
to a boycott of its palm products by leading buyers.
