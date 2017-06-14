JAKARTA, June 14 Alphabet Inc's Google
Asia Pacific headquarters has agreed on future tax payments with
the Indonesian government, the country's communications minister
said on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati hd said on Tuesday
that Indonesia had reached a tax deal with Google for 2016,
following a months-long dispute over allegations that the search
giant had not made enough annual payments.
"On the solution for future taxes, they (Google Asia
Pacific) have agreed with the government," said Rudiantara,
Indonesian Minister of Communications and Information, who has
oversight on internet-based companies operating in the country.
This may be subject to changes in Indonesia's regulation for
the advertising business, said Rudiantara, who goes by one name.
Google's Asia Pacific headquarters is in Singapore, while
its Indonesian entity, PT Google Indonesia, was incorporated in
2011.
Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Indonesia's tax office previously alleged that Google had
paid only a fraction of the total income and value-added taxes
owed. The company said that it had paid all applicable taxes.
