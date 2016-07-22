BRIEF-Pace Development says qtrly net loss was 575.6 mln baht
* Qtrly net loss 575.6 million baht versus profit of 67.5 million baht
JAKARTA, July 22 Southeast Asian ride-hailing service Grab said on Friday it is teaming up with Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group to implement a payments platform.
This will be Grab's first step to providing a mobile payments solution more widely across Southeast Asia and will extend its reach beyond transport, Grab said in a statement.
Users will be able to use the Grab app to pay for services across Lippo's retail companies, including department stores, cinemas and e-commerce. The partnership will give Grab access to over 50 million existing customers in Indonesia, it added. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Stephen Coates)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Republic of Maldives first-time Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. The Country Ceiling is assigned at 'BB-' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings balance the Maldives' advanced economic development, strong GDP growth and high government revenue gener