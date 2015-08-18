Aug 18 Gunung Sewu Group, an Indonesian insurance-to-real estate conglomerate, is considering an initial public offering (IPO) next year that could raise $300 million, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The company has not mandated any bank for the deal yet, the people said. The sources declined to be named as the information was not public yet. Gunung Sewu did not immediately give a response when contacted by phone.

IPOs have slowed to a trickle in Southeast Asia as slowing economic growth and volatile currencies have sapped sentiment. Proceeds from IPOs dropped 52 percent to $7.3 billion in 2014 from $15.2 billion in the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data. So far this year, $4.2 billion has been raised through IPOs.

Gunung Sewu, founded by Dasuki Angkosubroto in 1953, has been expanding aggressively over the past three years. It bought more shares in Yupi Jelly Gum in 2012, which is now the biggest gummy candy producer in Southeast Asia, according to its website.

In June, a unit of Gunung Sewu had also offered to buy the remaining 49.49 percent of poultry firm PT Sierad Produce Tbk that it did not own for 395.07 billion rupiah ($29.64 million). (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA, Yantoultra Ngui in KUALA LUMPUR and S. Anuradha of IFR in SINGAPORE; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)