JAKARTA, Sept 16 Indonesian lawmakers have
approved a pact for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
(ASEAN) to tackle smog pollution, becoming the grouping's final
member to sign up to the regional co-operation effort.
Indonesia has failed in previous attempts to stop the smog
that results from annual slash-and-burn forest clearances which
cause heavy smoke and pollution levels to rise across the
region.
"We hope Indonesia will be able to control its natural
resources to prevent haze pollution," Indonesian lawmaker Milton
Pakpahan said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ASEAN agreement on transboundary haze pollution was
introduced in 2002 to improve the regional response in combating
and monitoring haze pollution. Indonesia was the only ASEAN
country not to have ratified the agreement.
As the biggest palm oil producer and a major pulp and paper
supplier, Indonesia has now formally agreed to prevent and
monitor haze pollution, and to cooperate at both the national
and regional levels to stop the problem.
Many plantation firms are listed in neighbouring Singapore,
but blame the fires on smallholders. Green groups have
criticised firms for not doing enough to stop haze or the
rampant deforestation and destruction of carbon-rich peat lands
in Indonesia.
In August, Singapore's parliament passed a bill proposing
fines for companies that cause pollution regardless of whether
the companies operate on the island, though it remains to be
seen how the law can be enforced.
Highlighting the difficulty of the task ahead, Singapore's
air pollution rose to unhealthy levels this week, as winds
changed direction and wafted in light smoke from forest fires in
Indonesia.
Indonesia's disaster management agency also said on Monday
the number of hot spots was increasing on the islands of
Kalimantan and Sumatra, with the government deploying 300
military and police personnel and carrying out water-bombing to
try and contain the fires.
Last year, Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono was
forced to apologise to Malaysia and Singapore, where air
pollution hit record levels, as thick smog caused by forest
fires in Indonenia blanketed the two countries.
Indonesia's President-elect Joko Widodo has vowed tough law
enforcement to fix the recurring haze problem.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor and Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)