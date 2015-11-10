BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thousands of
fires in forests and on degraded, treeless peatland in Indonesia
in September and October have spread a blinding, sickening haze
across the archipelago nation, as well as neighbouring
Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.
Widespread deforestation by small farmers and large
companies for agriculture, palm oil and wood products such as
paper has left peatlands exposed to the sun. The dried peat and
wood debris on these "forest cemeteries" are highly flammable.
Researchers say the fires are no longer limited to drought
years, and are now an annual event, usually peaking in around
September or October.
This year has been particularly bad because of lower
rainfall linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon, although
recent downpours have doused some of the fires and dramatically
reduced the haze and smoke.
Here are some facts about Indonesia's haze fires:
* By early November, scientists had tallied almost 121,000
fires across much of Indonesia, concentrated in Riau and Jambi
provinces on the island of Sumatra, and Central and West
Kalimantan on Borneo.
* 1.7 million hectares (4.2 million acres) of forests and
plantations have been razed by fires on Sumatra and Borneo
islands, according to government data.
* Fire is a cheap, easy way for farmers and companies to
clear land for crops, but fires on peatland are difficult to put
out, often smouldering underground for days or weeks. Only heavy
downpours in the wet season can extinguish them.
* The Indonesian fires have emitted an estimated 1.7 billion
tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent so far this year.
* On many days in September and October, the CO2 emissions
from the Indonesia fires exceeded the average daily emissions
from all economic activity in the United States, researchers
estimated.
* Scientists conducting research in Central Kalimantan found
harmful compounds in the air including ozone, carbon monoxide,
cyanide, ammonia, formaldehyde, nitric oxide and methane.
* Between July 1 and Oct. 23, the haze killed 10 people and
sickened more than 500,000 in six provinces: Jambi, South
Sumatra, South Kalimantan, Riau, Central Kalimantan and West
Kalimantan.
* On many days near the burning peatlands, preliminary data
indicated levels of particulate matter at more than 1,000
microgrammes per cubic metre of air, over three times the level
considered hazardous by the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency.
* 20 percent of fires occur on oil palm concessions.
* Indonesia is the world's largest palm oil producer,
supplying half of the world's palm oil in 2014.
Sources: World Resources Institute, Global Fire Emissions
Database, Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) and
media reports
(Reporting by Alisa Tang, editing by Megan Rowling. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)