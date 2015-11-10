BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Toxic fumes
from the Indonesian fires that have spread a choking haze across
Southeast Asia may be doing more harm to human and plant health
than officials have indicated, scientists measuring the
pollution say.
Farmers are expecting a poor harvest because plants have too
little sunlight for normal photosynthesis, while government
figures of half a million sickened by the smoke are only the
"tip of the iceberg", said Louis Verchot, a scientist with the
Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR).
Meanwhile, the fires are converting carbon stored in burning
peatlands into greenhouse gases, contributing to climate change.
"When the sun goes up, the whole world is yellow. On the
worst day, the visibility was less than 100 metres (328 ft),"
said Verchot, who led a workshop on the crisis in Central
Kalimantan province last month with about 20 scientists from
Indonesia, the United States and Britain.
While taking measurements on a burning 5,000-hectare
(12,000-acre) plot, the scientists - equipped with gas masks and
a drone - trod carefully across the ash-covered peatland to
avoid calf-deep holes, hot from the smouldering underground.
They are still analysing their data, but Verchot said they
had found harmful gases in the air including ozone, carbon
monoxide, cyanide, ammonia, formaldehyde, nitric oxide and
methane.
"It irritates your eyes, it irritates your throat. Without a
mask, I don't know how people live in this stuff," he told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation by telephone from Jakarta.
Many people wear simple masks that are ineffective at
filtering the dangerous compounds, or no masks at all, he added.
The smoke from the fires on Borneo, Sumatra and elsewhere in
Indonesia has spread to neighbouring Singapore, Malaysia, the
Philippines and Thailand.
Local media reported that schools in Central Kalimantan had
closed for almost five weeks over the past two months, while the
haze killed at least 10 people and sickened 504,000 on Borneo
and Sumatra - though Verchot believes the figure is much higher.
"People in rural areas seek medical attention when it's
really bad. I'm pretty sure it's an underestimate. This must be
the people who are seriously affected," he said.
CARBON MONOXIDE IN HOTEL
Daytime flights to Central Kalimantan have been postponed to
night when winds blow the all-permeating smoke in a direction
that improves visibility for landing, Verchot said.
Martin Wooster, a professor at King's College London who
joined Verchot on the trip, tested his equipment in his hotel
room, several kilometres from the fires, and found 30 molecules
of carbon monoxide per million molecules of air - enough to
trigger a household carbon monoxide detector.
Outside near the burning peatlands, Wooster's preliminary
data indicates more than 1,000 microgrammes of particulate
matter per cubic metre of air, and sometimes up to 2,000.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers any
amount over 300 microgrammes per cubic metre hazardous.
"I'd never seen anything like that ... I thought it was
catastrophic for the local population, having to live with that
level of air pollution for such an extended period of time,"
said Wooster, who has studied burning biomass in Mexico, Canada,
South Africa and Britain.
"The geographic coverage of the smoke was enormous. You
could drive for many tens of kilometres and still be in thick
smoke. And it is persisting for weeks, even months," he said by
telephone from London.
PREDICTABLE AND PREVENTABLE
The smokiest burn sites in Indonesia are the tropical
peatlands that large companies and small-scale farmers have
deforested and drained for agriculture, palm oil and wood
products such as pulp and paper. Lacking a forest canopy, the
dried-out peatlands are prone to fire.
Once considered a problem mainly in drought years, the
smouldering fires on these "forest cemeteries" of dried peat and
wood debris are now occurring annually.
This year has been particularly bad due to lower rainfall
linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon, although recent
downpours have doused some of the fires and reduced the haze.
While the Indonesian government is struggling to control the
crisis, Verchot described the haze as "totally preventable".
"This was predicted. The solution is not reacting to the
crisis, it's preventing the crisis," he said. "It requires
serious effort. It's something the government could do if they
wanted to."
CIFOR has urged a reduction in forest conversion and
peatland cultivation, better income opportunities in rural
areas, and restoration of degraded peatlands.
Greenpeace has called on the pulp and palm oil industries to
implement an immediate ban on forest and peatland development,
and for peatlands to be reflooded to mitigate fire risks.
To discourage palm oil-related forest destruction, the Union
of Concerned Scientists and other green groups have lobbied for
companies to trade and use palm oil that is not produced in a
way that causes deforestation.
(Reporting by Alisa Tang, editing by Megan Rowling. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)