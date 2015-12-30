By Amanillah and Arzia Tivany Wargadiredja
| PALEMBENG, Indonesia/JAKARTA
PALEMBENG, Indonesia/JAKARTA Dec 30
efforts to penalize the companies allegedly responsible for its
annual forest fires suffered a setback on Wednesday after a
judge rejected a $565 million lawsuit against a pulp and paper
firm.
Indonesia brought a civil case in a South Sumatra court
against PT Bumi Mekar Hijau (BMH), a supplier to Asia Pulp and
Paper, one of the world's biggest pulp and paper companies.
The $565 million in damages would have been the largest
financial award ever levied against a company accused of forest
burning activities in Indonesia with the intent of sending a
strong message to those responsible for the annual haze.
"The lawsuit against PT Bumi Mekar Hijau is rejected because
the evidence is not proven," said presiding judge Parlas
Nababan. He did not comment any further and then ended the court
proceedings.
Indonesia and the wider Southeast Asian region suffered for
months this year from haze caused by smouldering forest and
peatland fires. The fires were largely located on the islands of
Sumatra and Borneo and climate officials described them as a
crime against humanity as pollution levels soared.
The government alleged that BMH failed to prevent the
recurrence of fires in 2014 and 2015 on about 20,000 hectares of
land in the Ogan Komering Ilir region of Sumatra, Eka Widodo
Soegiri, a spokesman at the Environment and Forestry Ministry
told Reuters.
An appeal to the court's verdict will be made within two
weeks, said Rasio Ridho Sani, director general for law
enforcement at the Forestry Ministry, after the hearing.
"The decision is against the people's will," said Sani. "We
had presented the facts from the field that there was indeed
forest burning in the mentioned location. The fact on the field
also show that the company doesn't have adequate equipment to
prevent and control the forest fire in the mentioned location."
The government's evidence was far-fetched, BMH's lawyer
Maurice, who like many Indonesians uses one name, told reporters
after the ruling, citing the extent of the hotspots and the
sampling process that the government used.
Environmental groups cautioned that Wednesday's ruling will
likely frustrate other pending lawsuits.
"This will be a bad precedent related to other similar
lawsuit against the forest fires perpetrators in the future,"
said Hadi Jatmiko, director at Friends of the Earth Indonesia,
which was involved in monitoring BMH.
Indonesia is still pursuing the companies seen as
responsible even as the forest fires have eased because of
monsoon rains. The government has sanctioned 23 companies
because of the fires, with three having land-use or
environmental permits revoked, 16 having permits suspended and
four issued "government force sanctions."
The government says it will also review laws that allow
smallholder farmers to burn, ban peatland development and take
back all burned land within a company's concession area.
Green and palm industry groups have warned that the forest
fires, which cost Indonesia about $16 billion in 2015, will
flare up next year unless the government issues new regulations
on forest clearing.
(Additional reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Reporting
by Arzia Tivany Wargadiredja in Jakarta and Amanillah in
Palembang; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)