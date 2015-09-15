* Haze forces school closings, flight cancellations in SE
Asia
* State of emergency declared in two Indonesian provinces
* Police investigating 26 firms
By Michael Taylor and Kanupriya Kapoor
JAKARTA, Sept 15 A worsening haze across
northern Indonesia, neighbouring Singapore and parts of Malaysia
on Tuesday forced some schools to close and airlines to delay
flights, while Indonesia ordered a crackdown against lighting
fires to clear forested land.
Southeast Asia has suffered for years from annual bouts of
smog caused by slash-and-burn practices in Indonesia's Sumatra
and Kalimantan islands, but governments in the region have
failed to address the problem.
The fires have been exacerbated this year by the effects of
the El Nino weather phenomenon, as a prolonged dry season in
Indonesia has parched the top soil, fuelling the flames.
"The fire problems have reached a critical point," Luhut
Pandjaitan, coordinating minister for political, legal and
security affairs, told reporters.
"Our neighbouring countries have protested for years. We are
not playing around."
President Joko Widodo, who was on an official visit to the
Middle East, instructed security forces late Monday to
accelerate efforts to extinguish the fires and revoke land
permits from companies found responsible.
Nearly 3,000 military and police personnel, 17 helicopters
and four cloud-seeding aircraft have been deployed to fight the
fires, according to the country's disaster management agency.
A state of emergency has been declared in Indonesia's Riau
and Central Kalimantan provinces as an air quality index has hit
"dangerous" levels, rising to as high as 984, officials said.
In Singapore, the index has fluctuated well above 100,
levels considered "unhealthy", for the past few days, and
reached as high as 249 on Monday night, putting it in "very
unhealthy" territory.
Indonesia has struggled for years to contain forest fires
and the resulting haze despite repeatedly promising to punish
perpetrators.
THOUSANDS SICK
The unhealthy air has caused acute respiratory infections
for around 26,000 people in Indonesia's Riau province alone, a
government official said.
It has also increased the workload for doctors in Malaysia
and Singapore, where the haze has clouded the build-up to the
Formula One night race later this week.
Malaysia said it was preparing to conduct cloud-seeding
operations to reduce the haze as schools were closed in several
states and some flights were disrupted due to poor visibility.
The smog is usually caused by firms and small-holder farmers
clearing land adjacent to existing concessions for palm or pulp
and paper.
Major plantation companies like Asia Pulp and Paper say they
have a "zero burning" policy but have often been criticised by
green groups for not doing enough to stop the haze.
Indonesian authorities plan to sanction this week three or
four companies of the total 26 under investigation, said
Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar, with the revoking of
their land permits a possibility.
