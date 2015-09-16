JAKARTA, Sept 16 A Malaysian company is among
more than 20 firms under investigation by Indonesian authorities
in connection with forest fires that have caused a haze to
engulf large parts of Southeast Asia, an Indonesian minister
said on Wednesday.
The worsening smog across northern Indonesia, neighbouring
Singapore and parts of Malaysia forced some schools to close and
airlines to delay flights this week, while Indonesia ordered a
crackdown on lighting fires to clear forested land.
"There is one (company) from Malaysia that is among those
being investigated," Environment and Forestry Minister Siti
Nurbaya told reporters, without elaborating. "We are still
checking if there are any from Singapore."
Police in Riau, at the heart of the haze, said an official
overseeing operations at Indonesian palm oil company Langgam
Inti Hibrido had been named a suspect for starting fires on the
company's land. It was not possible to reach the company outside
of business hours.
Southeast Asia has suffered for years from annual bouts of
smog caused by slash-and-burn practices in Indonesia's Sumatra
and Kalimantan islands, but governments in the region have
failed to address the problem.
The fires have been exacerbated this year by the effects of
the El Nino weather phenomenon, as a prolonged dry season in
Indonesia has parched the top soil, fuelling the flames.
This year's haze had already caused trillions of rupiah in
losses to the Indonesian economy, with further losses now
expected, added Nurbaya.
Authorities have so far declined to name any other suspected
perpetrators but are set to announce this week the names of
three or four companies that are due to face sanctions including
possibly having their land permits revoked.
President Joko Widodo instructed security forces late on
Monday to accelerate efforts to extinguish the fires and revoke
land permits from companies found responsible.
Nearly 3,000 military and police personnel, 17 helicopters
and four cloud-seeding aircraft have been deployed to fight the
fires, according to the country's disaster management agency.
(Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Alison Williams)