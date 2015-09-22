* Four companies ordered to suspend operations
* Singapore-owned company among over 200 under investigation
* Lengthy legal proceedings complicate efforts to tackle
haze
(Adds comment from Indonesian company, pollution level in
Singapore)
By Bernadette Christina
JAKARTA, Sept 22 Indonesia has ordered four
companies to suspend operations for allegedly causing forest
fires that have sent thick smoke across a swathe of Southeast
Asia, an environment ministry official said on Tuesday.
Indonesia has launched investigations against more than 200
companies as it scrambles to bring the fires on Sumatra and
Kalimantan islands under control by the end of November, amid
complaints from neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia.
Previous government efforts to halt the seasonal
slash-and-burn practices have failed to tackle the problem due
to a lack of policy coordination and legal wrangling that can
take years to resolve.
"These suspensions will be in effect until the criminal
proceedings undertaken by the police are finished," environment
ministry secretary general Bambang Hendroyono said.
Three palm oil plantation companies have had their permits
frozen and one forestry company has had its licence revoked, he
added. All the companies were Indonesian-owned.
Plantation company PT Langgam Inti Hibrindo (LIH), which is
owned by small listed firm PT Provident Agro, was
among the companies to have its permit frozen, Bambang
Hendroyono said.
Provident Agro said in an email to Reuters that LIH had not
received any notice of its operational license being suspended
or revoked.
Director of criminal law at the environment ministry,
Muhammad Yunus, said a Singapore-owned company was also under
investigation, but declined to elaborate.
President Joko Widodo has ordered thousands of security
personnel backed by helicopters to help fight the fires, and has
threatened to revoke land permits from companies found
responsible.
Haze has blanketed the region in recent weeks, pushing
pollution levels to record highs in Singapore, Malaysia and
northern Indonesia.
An air pollution index in Singapore rose into "unhealthy"
territory on Tuesday, according to a government website.
Underscoring the difficulties for the Indonesian government,
the Supreme Court this month upheld for the first time a 366
billion rupiah ($25.26 million) fine against PT Kallista Alam
for illegally burning peatland, a case that took three years to
be resolved.
Green groups say that the Indonesian government needs to put
in place a longer-term plan to tackle the annual burning, and
that a greater proportion of budgeted funds should be spent on
prevention.
($1 = 14,490.0000 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Michael Taylor, Fergus Jensen, and
Eveline Danubrata and Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE; Writing by Randy
Fabi; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)