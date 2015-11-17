JAKARTA Nov 17 Divisions have started to appear
between Indonesian government ministries over how to tackle
peatland fires that have caused choking smoke to spread across
much of Southeast Asia.
Indonesia and the wider Southeast Asian region have been
suffering for weeks from so-called "haze" caused by smouldering
forest and peatland fires, largely in Sumatra and Borneo islands
that climate officials described as a crime against
humanity.
Green groups welcomed the Indonesia's environment and
forestry ministry's decision late last month to review laws that
allow smallholder farmers to burn. It has also asked plantation
firms to halt peatland conversion, restore burnt areas, while
banning planting on burnt peatland.
Contradicting this, however, Agriculture Minister Amran
Sulaiman said on Monday, 100,000 hectares of burnt peatland in
Kalimantan may now be used to plant corn and soybeans, according
to Kontan newspaper.
"We will ask for peatland that has already been burned to be
converted into agricultural land," Sulaiman was quoted in the
newspaper, adding that the development should be led by local
people and state-owned enterprises.
Sumardjo Gatot Irianto, director general of agriculture
tools and infrastructure in the agriculture ministry, said on
Tuesday he was not aware of any plan to plant on burnt peatlands
in Kalimantan.
But Greenpeace Indonesia told Reuters it was concerned about
Sulaiman's comments and urged President Joko Widodo to stick to
his moratorium on developing peatlands and avert fires next
year.
"We strongly support the (peatlands) commitment by the
president," said Teguh Surya, forest campaigner at the
environmental group. "The president has to call the minister of
agriculture to stop the plan to plant corn."
Last week, a smallholder palm oil group said that forest
fires would again flare up next year because the government was
yet to issue any new regulations relating to forest clearing.
Indonesia is home to the world's third-largest tropical
forest and Widodo is due to attend the U.N. climate summit in
Paris in December where he is expected to outline the country's
pledges for tackling climate change.
The Southeast Asian nation is the world's fifth-largest
emitter of greenhouse gases mainly due to the "slash and burn"
techniques to clear forests that blanket Singapore, Malaysia and
northern Indonesia in a choking "haze" for months each year.
