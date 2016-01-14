JAKARTA Jan 14 Indonesia's President Joko
Widodo has set up an agency to restore about 2 million hectares
(5 million acres) of carbon-rich peatland damaged by fires that
sent smoke across the region last year angering neighbouring
countries.
The region suffers every dry season from so-called haze
caused by smouldering fires, often set deliberately to clear
land for palm oil plantations on Sumatra and Borneo islands.
"I have tasked this agency with creating and implementing an
action plan so that we can convince the world that we are very
serious about overcoming the damage caused to forests and
peatlands," Widodo told reporters late on Wednesday.
The agency will work until 2020 in seven provinces on
Sumatra, Kalimantan, and Papua islands.
The fires and pollution were particularly bad last year
because of dry weather caused by the El Nino weather phenomenon
with smoke blanketing neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia for
weeks and drifting as far north as the Thai capital, Bangkok.
The fires cost Indonesia $16 billion, according to the
government.
Efforts by Indonesia and neighbouring countries to prevent
the fires, and put them out after they start, have shown little
success. The fires last year only ended when the rainy season
arrived.
A $565 million lawsuit brought by Indonesia against a pulp
and paper company was rejected by a court last month, dealing a
blow to government efforts to punish those who set the fires to
clear land.
The Southeast Asian nation is the world's fifth-largest
emitter of greenhouse gases.
(Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor;
Editing by Robert Birsel)