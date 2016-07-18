JAKARTA, July 18 Indonesia on Monday began
re-vaccinating nearly 200 children who received fake versions of
imported inoculations from a drug-counterfeiting ring broken up
last month after operating for more than a decade.
President Joko Widodo urged calm as public uproar
intensified over revelations that health officials knew about
the syndicate producing the fake vaccines for several years but
did little to stop it.
The scandal has exposed major weaknesses in the government's
oversight of the health sector, which has expanded rapidly
alongside a growing middle class.
No illnesses or deaths have been directly linked to the fake
vaccines, officials have said.
"I want to ask people to stay calm because this incident
happened over such a long time," Widodo told reporters at a
Jakarta clinic offering re-vaccinations.
"We need more time to investigate so we can get the real
data of people who suffered from these fake vaccines."
The ring used stolen vials and forged labels to make the
fake medicine look like imported vaccines produced by
GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi. State-owned Bio
Farma produces nearly all vaccines available in Indonesia.
The syndicate sold fake booster vaccines for hepatitis B,
diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough to at least 14 health
facilities in Jakarta and elsewhere on Java island.
Health officials said the sham vaccines contained the
antibiotic gentamicin and saline solution and were not harmful
and made up only 1 percent of total vaccines in Indonesia.
Investigators are trying to determine how widely the fake
drugs were distributed.
Police have arrested nearly two dozen people, including
drugmakers, pharmacists, doctors and nurses.
The fake medicine was sold to customers for up to 800,000
rupiah ($60) a dose, a big mark-up compared with
government-subsidized vaccines that are sold for as little as
5,000 rupiah, police said.
Some parents were told by health workers the imported
vaccines were better for their children, officials said.
Police have identified at least 197 children for
re-vaccination, but many more are expected to be confirmed.
Health Minister Nila Moeloek told Reuters officials knew
fake vaccines were being distributed in 2013 but she declined to
say why action was not taken sooner. The president has ordered
an overhaul of the food and drug monitoring agency.
One mother, Rina Herlina Sari, told Reuters she no longer
trusted private clinics.
"The government should revoke their permits," she said after
her baby daughter got a re-vaccination at a government health
centre in Jakarta's outskirts.
Reuters reporters visited the clinic accused of giving
Sari's daughter, and other children, fake vaccines, and found it
operating. Its main midwife had been arrested but other staff
were working.
"The overall facility is a health facility with other areas
of care so we have to allow it to continue," Agung Setya,
director of criminal police investigations, told Reuters.
"It is up to the health ministry to decide whether to shut
it down."
