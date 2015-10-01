JAKARTA Oct 1 Indonesian cigarette maker PT HM Sampoerna set its rights issue price at 77,000 rupiah per share, at the top end of the offer price range, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Sampoerna is selling 264.2 million shares to meet Indonesia Stock Exchange's minimum free float requirements of 7.5 percent. Last month, the company narrowed the offering range to 65,000-77,000 rupiah.

Sampoerna's shares traded 1.9 percent higher at 77,450 rupiah on Thursday. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)