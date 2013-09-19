JAKARTA, Sept 19 Honda Motor Co plans
to further boost production in Indonesia in the hope of pushing
sales to 300,000 units a year in 2016, lifted in part by sales
of cheaper, energy-efficient cars.
PT Honda Prospect Motor, its joint venture with PT Astra
International, sold 69,000 vehicles last year and has
sold 62,000 in the first eight months of this year.
Company director Jonfis Fandy told reporters that the
company was aiming at sales of 1,200 units a month of its
low-cost green car (LCGC), the Brio Satya, which is due to come
onto the market from November.
Indonesia recently approved a new regulation to make such
cars tax exempt.
Last week, the fifth-biggest carmaker in the fast-growing
market said it would open a new auto plant in Indonesia in 2014
and would more than double its annual car production capacity to
200,000 vehicles.
Fandy said the company planned to build an additional
factory after that but did not elaborate.
