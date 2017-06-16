Trump says he is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
JAKARTA, June 16 Indonesia and Hong Kong have agreed on an exchange of financial information that will allow the Indonesian tax office to have access to data on taxpayers who have accounts there, Indonesia's finance ministry said on Friday.
Indonesia's Director-General of Taxes, Ken Dwijugiasteadi, and Hong Kong's Commissioner of Inland Revenue Department, Wong Kuen-fai, have signed a "Bilateral Competent Authority Agreement", according to the Indonesian statement.
Indonesia will use the financial information obtained from Hong Kong to complement its tax database, "so hopefully this will encourage Indonesian taxpayers to voluntarily fulfill their tax obligations," the statement said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders will decide this autumn where to move EU banking and medicines agencies that they are pulling out of London due to Brexit, using a voting system some liken to the Eurovision song contest.