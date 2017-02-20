JAKARTA Feb 20 State-owned Indonesian
construction firm PT Hutama Karya plans a 5.5 trillion rupiah
($412 million) bond issue in April, aiming to tap into funds
being repatriated under the country's tax amnesty programme, the
finance ministry said on Monday.
The government will guarantee the bonds and the finance
ministry said investors buying them would help support
government efforts to accelerate infrastructure development in
Indonesia.
Hutama Karya has met with bankers, fund managers and traders
to promote investment in the bonds, the ministry said in a
statement.
The company is building a toll road connecting major cities
on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, in a project worth 82
trillion rupiah.
The tax amnesty, which started last July and runs until
March, aims to provide the government with billions of dollars
in revenue to help cover a large fiscal deficit.
Participants, including some of Indonesia's wealthiest
citizens, have pledged to transfer back home 141 trillion rupiah
of funds they previously kept offshore, according to data from
the finance ministry.
Assets brought home must be kept in Indonesia for three
years.
($1 = 13,353.0000 rupiah)
