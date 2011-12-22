JAKARTA Dec 22 The Indonesia Commodity & Derivative Exchange's soon-to-be launched physical tin contract will go ahead as planned, despite in-fighting at the smelter association which is supposed to provide material for the contract, an official said on Thursday.

The ICDX has announced a series of new contracts over the last month, including rubber, palm olein and tin, with the physical tin contract due to launch on Jan. 12.

Members of the Indonesia Tin Association (ITA), an industry group of 28 smelters in the world's top refined tin exporter, was due to provide tin for the ICDX contract, but has been hit by a series of public spats since a self-imposed shipping ban broke down earlier this month.

"The (ICDX) Indonesia tin market welcomes every smelter that can meet the contract specification that has been predetermined by the tin committee," ICDX's Chief Executive Officer Megain Widjaja told Reuters by email.

"The contract specs are put in place to guarantee uniformity and quality standards that meet buyers' expectations."

The new physical tin contract will trade material that is at least 99.85 percent purity, in 5-tonne lots, for 15 minutes each day, from 0230 to 0245 local time.

The ITA's President Hidayat Arsani did not respond to mobile text messages and telephone calls on Thursday.

Sellers of the tin will have to deliver the material to an approved warehouse in Bangka island province, off Sumatra's east coast, which will have been tested and certified for quality.

At the moment, only a few companies are able to meet the quality standards, Widjaja said, including state-owned PT. Timah and PT Banda Graha Reksa, and unlisted PT Koba Tin and PT Refined Bangka Tin.

"ICDX believes that few members of ITA will be able to supply the tin ... others are more than welcome to participate as long as they can meet the specs," Widjaja added.

"This market is open for all -- as long as the quality of the tin meet the standards required."

A week ago, PT Timah, the world's largest integrated tin miner, backed the new ICDX contracts.

Indonesia, the world's second biggest tin producer after China, also plans to start a futures tin contract next year.

Tin producers in the archipelago of 17,000 islands are looking to have a greater say on global prices for the base metal.

The ITA helped instigate a near two-month ingot export stoppage from October, in order to drive up prices.

Benchmark tin on the London Metal Exchange traded at $19,185 a tonne by 0851 GMT, versus $19,200 at the close on Wednesday.

Prices for the metal, mainly used in solders for electronics, have slumped by about 40 percent since touching a record high above $33,000 in April this year. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Himani Sarkar)