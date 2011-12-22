JAKARTA Dec 22 The Indonesia Commodity &
Derivative Exchange's soon-to-be launched physical tin contract
will go ahead as planned, despite in-fighting at the smelter
association which is supposed to provide material for the
contract, an official said on Thursday.
The ICDX has announced a series of new contracts over the
last month, including rubber, palm olein and tin, with the
physical tin contract due to launch on Jan. 12.
Members of the Indonesia Tin Association (ITA), an industry
group of 28 smelters in the world's top refined tin exporter,
was due to provide tin for the ICDX contract, but has been hit
by a series of public spats since a self-imposed shipping ban
broke down earlier this month.
"The (ICDX) Indonesia tin market welcomes every smelter that
can meet the contract specification that has been predetermined
by the tin committee," ICDX's Chief Executive Officer Megain
Widjaja told Reuters by email.
"The contract specs are put in place to guarantee uniformity
and quality standards that meet buyers' expectations."
The new physical tin contract will trade material that is at
least 99.85 percent purity, in 5-tonne lots, for 15 minutes each
day, from 0230 to 0245 local time.
The ITA's President Hidayat Arsani did not respond to mobile
text messages and telephone calls on Thursday.
Sellers of the tin will have to deliver the material to an
approved warehouse in Bangka island province, off Sumatra's east
coast, which will have been tested and certified for quality.
At the moment, only a few companies are able to meet the
quality standards, Widjaja said, including state-owned PT. Timah
and PT Banda Graha Reksa, and unlisted PT Koba Tin and
PT Refined Bangka Tin.
"ICDX believes that few members of ITA will be able to
supply the tin ... others are more than welcome to participate
as long as they can meet the specs," Widjaja added.
"This market is open for all -- as long as the quality of
the tin meet the standards required."
A week ago, PT Timah, the world's largest integrated tin
miner, backed the new ICDX contracts.
Indonesia, the world's second biggest tin producer after
China, also plans to start a futures tin contract next year.
Tin producers in the archipelago of 17,000 islands are
looking to have a greater say on global prices for the base
metal.
The ITA helped instigate a near two-month ingot export
stoppage from October, in order to drive up prices.
Benchmark tin on the London Metal Exchange traded at
$19,185 a tonne by 0851 GMT, versus $19,200 at the close on
Wednesday.
Prices for the metal, mainly used in solders for
electronics, have slumped by about 40 percent since touching a
record high above $33,000 in April this year.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Himani Sarkar)