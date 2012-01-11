JAKARTA Jan 11 The launch date of the Indonesia Commodity & Derivative Exchange's new physical tin contract has been delayed for a second time, this time due to the Chinese new year holidays, an official said on Wednesday.

The contract for the metal, used in soldering for electronics, is now expected to be launched in February instead of Jan. 12.

"The committee has decided to move the initial trading date to Feb. 1, 2012 due to market timing," ICDX's Chief Executive Officer Megain Widjaja told Reuters by email.

"Jan. 23 will be the Chinese New Year and the golden week is around (10 days holiday) so the committee was advised by the buyers to look at this factor since no one will be trading during that period," he added.

The ICDX has announced a series of new contracts over the last month, including rubber, palm olein and tin. The physical tin contract was originally due to get underway in mid-December but was delayed to Jan. 12 at the request of the Indonesia Tin Association (ITA).

Last month, Widjaja had assured the market that the contract was on course for a Jan. 12 launch, despite in-fighting at the smelter association which is supposed to provide material for the contract.

Members of the ITA, an industry group of 28 smelters in the world's top refined tin exporter, was due to provide tin for the ICDX contract, but has been hit by a series of public spats since a self-imposed shipping ban broke down earlier this month.

The new physical tin contract will trade material that is at least 99.85 percent purity, in 5-tonne lots, for 15 minutes each day, from 0230 to 0245 local time.

Sellers of the tin will have to deliver the material to an approved warehouse in Bangka island province, off Sumatra's east coast, which will have been tested and certified for quality.

At the moment, only a few companies are able to meet the quality standards, including state-owned PT. Timah and PT Banda Graha Reksa, and unlisted PT Koba Tin and PT Refined Bangka Tin.

The Jakarta Futures Exchange launched sharia-compliant commodity contracts and cocoa bean futures last year, and has plans for physical and futures contracts for coal, coffee, rubber and tin this year. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Himani Sarkar)