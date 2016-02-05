* Jakarta court says Surabaya firm can own trademark in
Indonesia
* Supreme court rejects IKEA's appeal last year
* IKEA says confident of continuing operations in Indonesia
(Adds comment from IKEA)
By Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy
JAKARTA, Feb 5 Swedish furniture giant IKEA has
lost the right to use its own brand name in Indonesia after a
legal battle with a local company that claimed the trademark,
court documents released earlier this week showed.
The court decision could make foreign companies even more
cautious to invest in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, which is
already growing at its weakest pace since the global financial
crisis.
"The clear message is that any business wanting to open up
in Indonesia has to be very careful to register all its
trademarks so they don't get hijacked," said Keith Loveard, head
of risk analysis at Jakarta-based Concord Consulting.
"It's the fact of the law that you have to cross every 't'
and dot every 'i'," he said.
In 2014, a Jakarta commercial court granted the rights to
use the "Ikea" brand name to PT Ratania Khatulistiwa, a company
that plans to sell its own furniture with the acronym for Intan
Khatulistiwa Esa Abadi.
Inter IKEA Systems B.V., part of the Swedish company's
franchise division, had registered the "IKEA" trademark with the
Indonesian directorate-general of intellectual property twice,
in 2006 and 2010.
But Ratania, which is based in the East Java capital of
Surabaya, successfully argued at the Jakarta court that the
furniture giant had not used the trademark for commercial
purposes for three consecutive years.
Inter IKEA filed an appeal to the Indonesian Supreme Court,
which was rejected last year, according to court documents
uploaded to its website earlier this week. (bit.ly/23N1bDG)
Inter IKEA's local lawyers were notified of the Supreme
Court's May 2015 decision on Thursday, Niclas Bengtsson, a
spokesman for Inter IKEA, said in an email. He did not explain
the reason for the delay.
"What we can say right now is that we are analyzing the
decision and are confident that we will be able to continue with
IKEA operations in Indonesia also in the future," he said.
IKEA opened its first Indonesian store in the outskirts of
Jakarta in 2014. Indonesian retailer PT Hero Supermarket Tbk
owns the franchise to operate the IKEA business in
Indonesia.
The options for IKEA are to file an appeal to the same
court, change its name, or pay royalty fees to the Indonesian
company, according to a legal expert contacted by Reuters.
Ratania could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy in
JAKARTA; Additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom in STOCKHOLM;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)