JAKARTA Nov 18 Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys
Ltd has filed a nearly $600 million claim against
Indonesia in international court, alleging that overlapping
mining permits have disrupted its operations, a government
official said.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration will hold a hearing on
the case in Singapore on Dec. 6, said Heriyanto, director for
legal affairs at Indonesia's mining ministry.
"We are being sued for 7.7 trillion rupiah ($560 million)
because they are unable to carry out production," Heriyanto told
reporters.
"They are holding mining business permits but they cannot
produce because they overlap with seven other permits in East
Barito, Tabalong and South Barito."
IMFA officials were not immediately available for comment.
Land disputes and overlapping permits for plantation and
mining operations are a common problem in Indonesia as various
government agencies use different maps and data.
President Joko Widodo's administration is trying to resolve
the problems caused by overlapping permits by finalising an
official map that shows the nation's geographical features in
greater detail.
Previous administrations have made similar attempts at a
so-called one-map policy but with little success.
($1 = 13,770 rupiah)
