JAKARTA Nov 27 Indonesia has reached a deal on the price to pay Japanese owners for Southeast Asia's only aluminium smelter, a senior government official said on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration that threatened to hurt relations between the two countries.

"Good news. Today my small team in Tokyo informed me that an agreement has been reached on a price," Industry Minister M.S. Hidayat told reporters. He declined to say the amount agreed to between the two sides.

Indonesia's takeover of Sumatra-based PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum), which produced 246,000 tonnes of aluminium in the year ended March 2012, is part of efforts by Southeast Asia's biggest economy to earn more revenue from its natural resources and curb foreign ownership.

(Reporting by Fergus Jensen in Jakarta and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Writing by Randy Fabi)