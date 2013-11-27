JAKARTA Nov 27 Indonesia has reached a deal on
the price to pay Japanese owners for Southeast Asia's only
aluminium smelter, a senior government official said on
Wednesday, avoiding arbitration that threatened to hurt
relations between the two countries.
"Good news. Today my small team in Tokyo informed me that an
agreement has been reached on a price," Industry Minister M.S.
Hidayat told reporters. He declined to say the amount agreed to
between the two sides.
Indonesia's takeover of Sumatra-based PT Indonesia Asahan
Aluminium (Inalum), which produced 246,000 tonnes of aluminium
in the year ended March 2012, is part of efforts by Southeast
Asia's biggest economy to earn more revenue from its natural
resources and curb foreign ownership.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen in Jakarta and Yuka Obayashi in
Tokyo; Writing by Randy Fabi)