(Adds price of deal, details)
By Fergus Jensen and Yuka Obayashi
JAKARTA/TOKYO Nov 27 Indonesia has agreed to
pay a Japanese consortium $557 million for their share of
Southeast Asia's only aluminium smelter, a government official
said on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration that threatened to hurt
relations between the two countries.
Japanese shareholders including Sumitomo Chemicals Corp
and Mitsubishi Corp handed control of
Sumatra-based PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum) to the
Indonesian government on Nov. 1 even though they had been unable
to end a months-long dispute over the price.
"Good news. Today my small team in Tokyo informed me that an
agreement has been reached on a price," Industry Minister M.S.
Hidayat told reporters. He said the agreed price was $556.7
million.
An official at Nippon Asahan, a consortium of 12 Japanese
firms that hold 58.88 percent of Inalum, declined comment.
A source with direct knowledge of the mattter confirmed the
agreement on pricing but said the deal had still to be ratified
by both sides. However, he said the official signing was
expected in a week or two.
The Japanese side had said it would take the case to the
International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes if
talks failed.
According to industry sources, some Japanese government
officials were worried that a prolonged dispute would hurt
relations between Indonesia and Japan, which has billions of
dollars of investment in the Southeast Asian country.
Indonesia's takeover of PT Inalum, which produced 246,000
tonnes of aluminium in the year ended March 2012, is part of
efforts by the country to earn more revenue from its natural
resources and curb foreign ownership.
Inalum is one of only a handful of smelters in Indonesia and
is a desirable asset as the country pushes to develop mineral
processing facilities.
(Additional reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Randy
Fabi; Editing by Alan Raybould)