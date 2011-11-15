NEW DELHI/JAKARTA Nov 16 Indonesia has bought
250,000 tonnes of rice from Indian suppliers at $483 per tonne
on a delivered basis, an Indian trade source with direct
knowledge of one of the deals and a rice trader in Indonesia
said on Tuesday.
The deals, from three suppliers, follow talks earlier in
November between Indonesia's state procurement agency Bulog and
India's food ministry where government-to-government
arrangements were also discussed.
Bulog could not immediately be contacted for confirmation.
Indonesia, the world's third-biggest rice consumer, has a
shortfall of around 2.25 million tonnes per year to cover.
This year, one of its regular suppliers and the world's
largest exporter, Thailand, has hiked prices and also been hit
by severe flooding, triggering interest in other supplies.
The 10 percent broken rice from India is for delivery by the
end of February 2012.
India, the world's second-biggest producer of rice after
China, has just allowed exports of rice as bumper harvests have
created massive stockpiles.
Bulog had issued a tender for the rice in which eight
companies competed, the rice trader in Indonesia said. This
trader said all eight would supply but the Indian trade source
said there were just three suppliers.
Indonesia had wanted 250,000 tonnes of rice for prompt
delivery and India's government had said it was willing to sell
500,000 tonnes of rice from its warehouses but wanted its
southeast Asian trading partner to cut its export tax on crude
palm oil, which has threatened the domestic refining industry.
Indonesia is the world's largest producer of palm oil and
recently changed the structure of its export taxes to favour
refined product in an attempt to boost its own industry.
India is the world's largest importer of vegetable oils and
Indonesia's biggest customer for palm oil.
Its imports in the year ending Oct. 31, 2011 were 8.7
million tonnes in total, down 5.4 percent from the previous year
and Indonesia's export tax change hit palm oil imports in
October, latest figures released on Tuesday showed.
(Writing by Jo Winterbottom; editing by Keiron Henderson)