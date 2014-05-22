JAKARTA May 22 PT Indosat Tbk, Indonesia's second-largest telecommunication operator, may buy back $650 million in bonds due in 2020 some time in 2015, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Indosat is aiming to reduce its exposure to the U.S. dollar to 25 percent from nearly 50 percent now, Stefan Carlsson told reporters. Nearly half of the Indonesian company's total net debt of 22 trillion rupiah ($1.9 billion) is in U.S. dollars.

Indosat, a unit of Qatar's telecom firm Ooredoo QSC , is also targeting single-digit growth in revenue and capital expenditures of 8-9 trillion rupiah this year, Carlsson said.

($1 = 11,507.50 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul; Writing by Eveline Danubrata Editing by Matt Driskill)