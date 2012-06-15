JAKARTA, June 15 PT MNC Skyvision, Indonesia's
largest pay TV provider, is looking to raise up to 2.45 trillion
rupiah ($260.08 million) in an initial public offering in July
after setting a price range on Friday, an underwriter said.
The TV firm, controlled by media mogul Hary Tanoesoedibjo,
has set a price range for the offering at between 1,460 rupiah
to 1,750 rupiah per share, Danareksa Securities said.
The firm aims to sell 1.4 billion new and existing shares,
equal to 20 percent of the company's enlarged capital.
The IPO has been delayed several times due to market
uncertainty and the firm previously sought to raise up to $400
million.
U.S private equity firm Saban Group has expressed interest
to become an anchor investor for the deal, Tanoesoedibjo told
Reuters in an interview last month.
MNC Skyvision is Indonesia's market leader in satellite pay
TV with 1.1 million paying subscribers by the end of 2011
through its two brands Indovision and Top TV. Indonesia's pay TV
market penetration rates overall still remain low.
($1 = 9,420 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Fathiya Dahrul,
Editing by Neil Chatterjee)