JAKARTA Oct 8 Indonesia may relax its raw sugar
import regulations to set quotas every six months rather than
quarterly, the industry minister said, as it tries to avoid
supply shortages that led to refinery closures last year.
Many sugar refineries in Indonesia, one of the world's
biggest buyers, were forced to close late last year after the
government slashed imports in line with its aggressive food
self-sufficiency policies.
Indonesia is already considering softening its policies on
cattle and rice imports as President Joko Widodo looks to tackle
sluggish economic growth, a weak rupiah and fluctuating food
prices.
"One of my concerns as industry minister is that production
in food and beverage industries is not stopped because of lack
of material," Saleh Husin told Reuters in an interview late on
Wednesday.
"For next year, we will probably no longer use the quarterly
scheme - we'll extend it so that there will be certainty of
supply for food and beverages industry."
Indonesia is forecast by the government to import 3.2
million tonnes of raws this year, and ranked behind China and
the United States in sugar imports in 2015/16, according to U.S.
government data.
The country's sugar industry is split in two and is tightly
regulated. Households, retail and small-to-medium firms rely on
domestic white sugar supplied by a network of older mills, while
modern refineries import raws for large-scale food and beverage
industries, mostly from Brazil, Thailand and Australia.
Sugarcane farmers and millers often lobby the Indonesian
government not to issue raw sugar imports because they say the
refined sugar can often find its way to domestic consumers.
Changes to raw sugar imports rules were being discussed by
officials within the industry, trade ministries and the
investment coordinating board, said Husin.
Sugar refinery owners in Indonesia include Olam
International and Wilmar International.
Indonesia's government is also mulling whether to make its
live cattle quotas annual, from quarterly, while senior
government officials are openly discussing the possibilities of
rice imports after ruling out overseas buying of the staple
grain earlier this year.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Michael Taylor; Editing
by Richard Pullin)