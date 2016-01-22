JAKARTA Jan 22 Indonesia central bank expects temporary additional inflationary pressure due to a recently imposed value added tax on imported cattle, Governor Agus Martowardojo said on Friday.

He told reporters he expects the additional pressure on inflation to last for two or three months.

Indonesia has imposed a 10 percent value-added tax on some imported cattle, the finance minister said earlier this week.

In December, Indonesia's annual inflation rate was 3.35 percent. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Richard Borsuk)