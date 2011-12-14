JAKARTA Dec 14 Indonesian lawmakers on
Wednesday may approve the final draft of a long-awaited land
bill that investors hope will speed up land acquisition for
government infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy.
Inadequate infrastructure is seen as both a hurdle to higher
growth and an investment opportunity in a country where roads,
ports and airports are overloaded as trade is booming.
Weak infrastructure was cited by Fitch Ratings as an
obstacle to the agency upgrading it to an investment grade
rating, so the passing of the bill could increase the chances of
an upgrade next year that would put the country on a par with
BRIC nations such as Brazil and lead to further investment.
A parliamentary committee that has been working on the bill
since it was submitted last year may give its approval on a
final draft later on Wednesday to send it to the full
parliament, which could rubber stamp it on Friday, Taufiq
Hidayat, the deputy head of the committee, told Reuters.
Shares in Indonesian construction, property and toll road
firms have rallied this week on hopes for the bill to be passed,
after Hidayat said last week they were finalising the wording.
"The land bill is needed by construction companies because
once it's done, they can go on with all the toll roads projects
that were halted," said Jemmy Paul, a fund manager at
Jakarta-based Sucorinvest Asset Management, which oversees $230
million.
Bankers say the delay in passing the bill has been holding
up the dispersal of loans to companies for infrastructure
development this year. The country's main toll road operator
Jasa Marga told Reuters last year that without the
bill, the firm was like a race car waiting for a track.
Sucorinvest sees the bill as positive for firms such as PT
Wijaya Karya, PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada
and PT Adhi Karya, Paul said.
The bill would only apply to government projects, but is
likely to allow for privately operated projects on
government-bought land, since the government is relying on $100
billion of private investment to overhaul its roads, railways
and ports.
Without better infrastructure, analysts say the country's
growth may start to slow because of capacity constraints.
"There's a fear that Indonesia's economy would have a hard
landing if infrastructure does not get fixed. Infrastructure is
a bottleneck in the economy," said Paul. "By fixing this,
Indonesia's GDP can be boosted again."
Policymakers in the G20 member are relying on strong
domestic consumption, lending and investment to shield the
economy from a global downturn, and push it from current GDP
growth of 6.5 percent towards a potential 7 percent.
Bank Indonesia, which has slashed its benchmark overnight
interest rate to a record low 6 percent to spur the economy, has
urged local lenders to cut their own lending rates and lift loan
growth that is already buoyant at over 25 percent.
"We understand that the country needs infrastructure
development but the problem is the disbursement of loans. We've
prepared 20 trillion rupiah ($2.21 billion) for roads only.
We're ready, willing and able," said Gatot Suwondo, the CEO of
Indonesia's fourth largest lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia
.