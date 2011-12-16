JAKARTA Dec 16 Indonesia's parliament on
Friday approved a long-awaited land acquisition bill investors
hope will give a big boost to government infrastructure projects
in Southeast Asia's top economy.
The bill is an attempt to break the bottleneck in
infrastructure development that has long been seen as holding
back growth in Southeast Asia's top economy. It also presents
major investment opportunities in a country where roads, ports
and airports are overloaded.
Parliament had on Wednesday signalled it would pass the
bill.
A day later, Fitch Ratings gave Indonesia an investment
grade rating, which could act as a spur to much-needed
investment.
Fitch had cited weak infrastructure as one reason why it had
delayed the upgrade.
The controversial bill was passed despite a barrage of
interruptions from members of the 560-strong parliament.
Shares in Indonesian construction, property and toll road
firms have rallied this week on hopes the bill would be passed.
Bankers say the delay in passing the bill has been holding
up the dispersal of loans to companies for infrastructure
development this year. The main toll road operator, Jasa Marga
had described the impact of the delay on its business
as like a race car waiting for a track.
Sucorinvest sees the bill as positive for firms such as PT
Wijaya Karya, PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada
and PT Adhi Karya.
Though the bill only applies to government projects, it is
likely to benefit privately operated projects on
government-bought land. The government is relying on about $150
billion of private investment between 2010 and 2014 to overhaul
its roads, railways and ports.
Without better infrastructure, analysts say the country's
growth may start to slow because of capacity constraints.
Human rights groups say the bill disregards traditional land
rights and could lead to more conflict over land and forced
expropriation of property.