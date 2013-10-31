* Industry seeking to avoid delays to projects worth more
By Randy Fabi and Fathiya Dahrul
JAKARTA, Oct 31 Work on billions of dollars
worth of new roads, bridges, dams and power plants in Indonesia
could soon come to a standstill unless the government takes
emergency action to help construction firms cover rising
production costs, an industry trade group said.
In an unprecedented step, the Indonesian Contractors
Association this month asked the finance ministry to declare
force majeure on all rupiah-based government infrastructure
projects after federal and state agencies refused to pay more
for the cost of labour and raw materials.
Government-funded public projects this year are estimated to
be worth more than $12 billion.
"The owners of the projects ... don't have the money (to pay
the extra costs), so we need the government to issue a statement
that this is a condition for force majeure," Haryo Wibisono, the
trade group's deputy executive director, told Reuters in his
office in Jakarta.
The cost to complete government projects - from expanding
the capital's main airport to building a new power plant in East
Java - has risen on average 15-20 percent above the initial
contracts, he said. Typical contracts allow for a maximum 10
percent increase in costs.
"Contractors may be forced to stop their projects ... this
is very difficult for us," Wibisono said, adding some firms
would rather pay the 10 percent penalty for cancelling a
contract than risk bigger losses in completing it.
The government was reviewing the industry's request, but has
yet to make a decision, said Hermanto Dardak, vice minister at
the Ministry for Public Works, which owns 60 percent of the
federal government's construction contracts. State agencies also
hold a large share.
Construction contracts this year were estimated at more than
$40 billion, up from $32.4 billion in 2012, according to the
ministry. Of that total, the central government provides $8.4
billion for public projects, while $3.8 billion is from local
governments.
ERODING PROFITS
Rising costs are squeezing profits at construction companies
such as state-owned PT Waskita Karya.
The country's second-largest listed construction firm could
fall as much as 15 billion rupiah ($1.35 million) short of its
363 billion rupiah annual net profit target due to higher prices
and a depreciating currency, CEO Muhammad Choliq told
Reuters.
For 2014, it sees net profit of 450 billion rupiah, down
from an initial estimate of 500 billion.
"Next year, our profit will come under more pressure if the
government refuses to change the contracts' value according to
the macro conditions that is calculated with the exchange rate
now," Choliq said.
The rupiah has fallen 14 percent so far this year, making it
Asia's worst performing currency, and driving up prices of
imported asphalt, steel and fuel. A shortage of asphalt supplies
has seen domestic prices jump by almost a fifth this year,
Wibisono said. That has caused months of delays to more than
half of Indonesia's road projects.
PT Wijaya Karya and PT Pembangunan Perumahan
said they remained confident they could reach their
profit targets this year, but were uncertain about the future if
contracts weren't revised.
"We can't just cancel the project. Everything must be
resolved in a good way. We are still negotiating with our
customers," said Natal Argawan, a spokesman for Wijaya Karya.
Wijaya Karya and Waskita Karya are among a consortium of
companies working on a $420 million 2-year expansion project of
Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta airport. They are in talks with the
ministry of public works seeking to increase the project price
by 10-15 percent.
($1 = 11,102.50 rupiah)
