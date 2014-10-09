JAKARTA Oct 9 Indonesia on Thursday officially
launched a $263 million project to build a giant sea wall along
the coast of its capital, Jakarta, in an attempt to protect
businesses and homes from flooding.
Last year's rainy season brought Jakarta to a standstill,
causing a river in the city to breach its banks and swamp the
central business district, leaving thousands stranded and
causing $580 million in damage.
With 40 percent of Jakarta already below sea level, the
situation is only expected to worsen for the city of 10 million
people as the ground slowly subsides due to excessive pumping of
groundwater.
Fixing the flood problem was a promise of President-elect
Joko Widodo during his term as the city's governor.
"This project is a must," chief economics minister Chairul
Tanjung told reporters after a ground-breaking ceremony.
"If we don't do anything, in 2050 Jakarta will sink due to
rapid ground subsidence and rising sea level."
The project, which was designed in consultation with
infrastructure and environment officials from the Netherlands,
should be able to resist high tides and rising sea level at
least until 2030.
The first phase of the project government will include an 8
km (5 mile) wall along the coast, which forms the city's
northern edge.
