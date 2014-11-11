JAKARTA Nov 12 Indonesia's new government is
launching a bid to convince sceptical foreign investors to pour
billions of dollars into improving the country's dilapidated
infrastructure, promising to reduce corruption and bureaucracy.
Entrenched graft, burdensome red tape and confusing
regulations have scared off investors at a time when disarray in
the sprawling country's infrastructure is a major obstacle to
economic growth - which has been slowing.
Statements by President Joko Widodo and ministers indicate a
priority will be resolving land acquisition problems, long a big
obstacle to infrastructure improvement.
"A lot of investors, when they come to me, they always
complain about land acquisition," Widodo on Monday told chief
executives in Beijing for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
(APEC) summit.
"I will push my ministers, my governors, my mayors to help
clear this problem," he said.
Widodo, who started a five-year term on Oct. 20, used his
first foreign trip to try to repair Indonesia's poor reputation,
inviting global CEOs to invest in Indonesia's ports, power
plants, roads and railways.
"I was a businessman ... I'm very happy because we can talk
about business, about investment with all of you," Widodo said.
Andrinof Chaniago, head of Indonesia's national development
planning agency, told Reuters that under its five-year
infrastructure plan, Widodo's government wants to build many
ports, 25 dams, 10 airports, 10 industrial parks and 2,000
kilometres (1,250 miles) of roads.
Indonesia needs at least 6,000 trillion rupiah ($493.4
billion) in infrastructure investment over five years, according
to Bastary Pandji Indra, director of the agency's public-private
partnership development.
Widodo's signature project is to build 24 small feeder ports
and five deep-sea ones. More than half of the estimated $5.75
billion cost should come from private firms, said Coordinating
Minister for Maritime Affairs Indroyono Soesilo.
Companies, however, want to see major reforms before
investing.
Ports "are really big investments so there needs to be
openness about designs and also the whole tender process needs
to be more transparent and simplified," said Jakob Sorensen,
chief executive of the Indonesia unit of shipping firm AP
Moeller Maersk A/S.
Building ports could be hindered by land-title issues that
have stymied construction of power plants.
In July, a joint venture between Japan's Itochu Corp
, Electric Power Development Co Ltd and
Indonesia's Adaro Energy Tbk declared force majeure on
a $4 billion project in Central Java due to a land acquisition
problem.
FIXING THE PROBLEMS
Last week, Widodo pitched infrastructure opportunities to a
group of global institutional investors who manage a combined $8
trillion.
His presentation included a photo of him sitting with
residents who long refused to sell their land, blocking
completion of a Jakarta road project. Widodo, then Jakarta
governor, got the residents to sell, and the project was
completed.
"That's the sort of concrete deliverable that investors
really appreciate. He gets down into the field himself to help
resolve the situation," said Tom Lembong, chief executive of
Quvat Management, a Singapore-based private equity firm that
invests in Indonesia.
"Jokowi is a huge magnet for investors," Lembong said. "He
speaks the language of business."
The Widodo administration aims to create a "one-stop shop"
to slash the time needed to get investment permits to 15 days,
instead of a multi-stop process taking up to three years,
Chaniago said. It may also offer tax incentives for strategic
sectors such as renewable energy.
If Indonesia doesn't attract enough private investment, it
could consider the new China-based $50-billion Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as a source, Soesilo said.
Indonesia hasn't decided whether to join AIIB, seen as
challenging the Western-dominated World Bank and Asian
Development Bank.
(1 US dollar = 12,180 rupiah)
