* Revenue of private builders far underperforms state firms
* Nusantara bucks trend, 9-month revenue up 4.0 pct
* Nusantara proposes own toll project in eastern Indonesia
* Indonesia sees infrastructure as economic growth driver
By Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, Dec 16 Largely sidelined in a
government-financed public works boom, a small private
Indonesian builder is going back to the drawing board to chase
new business - literally drafting its own infrastructure
projects to seek an edge over state-owned giants.
Private peers of the firm, PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk
, have seen combined sales fall this year, as
state-backed builders won big-money tenders. But Nusantara
bucked the overall downturn, boosted by smaller projects like an
airport toll road in comparatively underdeveloped eastern
Indonesia.
Jakarta has accelerated building of roads, ports and power
plants under President Joko Widodo's $450 billion plan to revive
previously flagging growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
Despite his stated goal of giving private firms fair access to
deals, in practice the big state firms have dominated.
Nusantara's chief operating officer Danni Hasan said his
firm prefers finding its own projects to taking part in
public-private partnerships offered by the government. "If we
initiate, that's already one step ahead of everyone," said
Hasan, describing Nusantara as "more agile" than state firms.
Hasan said that by being first to propose projects like a
future Makassar city toll road in the South Sulawesi province in
eastern Indonesia, his company can get the right to match any
other bid when the government opens up the project to tender.
The private builders have adopted different strategies to
try to cope with the dominance of the state firms. While some
have focused on trying to submit competitive bids for domestic
tenders, others have simply concentrated on snagging deals
overseas.
Yet combined revenue at the 11 biggest private
infrastructure-related firms listed in Jakarta fell 1.4 percent
to a total of 15.5 trillion rupiah ($1.1 billion) over the first
nine months of the year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
At Nusantara, which also has businesses in ports, energy,
water and telecommunication towers, nine-month revenue rose 4.0
percent to $28.3 million, about a third of its market value.
That almost matched the percentage increase at the four main
state builders that reported nine-month results: their combined
revenue grew 5.5 percent to nearly $2 billion.
Historically, nearly two-thirds of toll road projects in
Indonesia have been awarded to state-controlled PT Jasa Marga
Tbk alone, according to a presentation by Nusantara,
Indonesia's eighth-biggest private infrastructure-related firm
by market value.
Looking ahead, Widodo's avowed goal of involving the private
sector more deeply appears distant. Yet state firms reject any
suggestion of favouritism.
The president director of state builder PT Waskita Karya Tbk
, M. Choliq, denied benefiting from any preferential
treatment. Choliq told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing
the contracts are simply awarded to the most capable companies.
According to Raj Kannan, managing director of Jakarta-based
consultancy Tusk Advisory, the Indonesian government sees an
important role for state enterprises to build "financially
unviable but economically important projects".
"However, in the case of financially viable projects and
projects where governments provide credit enhancements, then the
private sector should be given priority," Kannan said.
($1 = 14,060.00 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro in BENGALURU and Wilda
Asmarini in JAKARTA; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)