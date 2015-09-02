JAKARTA, Sept 2 Indonesia has delayed the
announcement of the winner of a hotly contested race between
China and Japan to build the first high-speed railway in
southeast Asia's biggest economy, a senior government official
said on Wednesday.
The two Asian giants have repeatedly sent high-level envoys
to lobby the Indonesian government in what has been an
unprecedented battle to build the 150-km (93-mile) link between
the capital, Jakarta, and the textile hub of Bandung.
President Joko Widodo had previously been expected to
announce a winner as early as this week.
But Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung said Widodo planned to
make a decision based on a review of the two countries'
proposals by an independent consultancy and a team of cabinet
ministers.
"The president has extended the time for the review until
September 7, so that the process is fairer," Anung told
reporters, adding that the announcement of the winner could come
any time after that.
Two government sources have said Indonesia is leaning toward
awarding the multi-billion dollar contract to China because its
proposal is seen as "less financially burdensome".
Indonesia's state enterprises minister said that if China
were to win the contract, state-owned companies PT Wijaya Karya,
PT Jasa Marga, PT Kereta Api, and PT Perkebunan Nusantara VIII
would be involved in the consortium with China.
"There is truly no burden on the government," the minister,
Rini Soemarno, told reporters on Wednesday.
Japan competes with Singapore as Indonesia's top investor in
Indonesia, while China is the Southeast Asian nation's biggest
trading partner.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Jakarta bureau; Writing by
Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)