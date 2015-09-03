JAKARTA, Sept 3 Indonesia's state enterprise
ministry will decide whether to award China or Japan a contract
to build the first high-speed railway in Southeast Asia's
largest economy, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.
The contract for a 150-km (94-mile) rail line linking
Jakarta, the capital, with the southern textile hub of Bandung
has provoked stiff rivalry between the two Asian giants.
"I have decided that we will not burden the state budget,
and there will be no guarantee from the government, so I defer
to the SOEs (ministry)," Widodo told reporters.
Senior members of his cabinet earlier made a recommendation
to Widodo on the choice of bid, after weighing assessments by an
independent consultancy.
Two government sources have said Indonesia is leaning toward
awarding the multi-billion dollar contract to China because its
proposal is seen as "less financially burdensome".
State Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno, who is seen as
being close to Beijing, has said the Chinese bid would not drain
government coffers, telling reporters on Wednesday, "There is
truly no burden on the government."
If China were to win the contract, state-owned companies PT
Wijaya Karya, PT Jasa Marga, PT Kereta Api, and PT Perkebunan
Nusantara VIII would be involved in the consortium with China,
Soemarno said.
(Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)