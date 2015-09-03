(Recasts, adds chief econ minister)
By Gayatri Suroyo
JAKARTA, Sept 3 Indonesia scrapped plans for its
first high-speed railway and asked China and Japan, who were
battling over the multi-billion dollar contract, to submit new
proposals to build a slower train, a senior minister said on
Thursday.
The two Asian giants had lobbied heavily up to Monday's
deadline for the contract. But in the end, President Joko Widodo
decided that Indonesia did not need a train that could reach
speeds of more than 300 km (188 miles) per hour.
"The president has decided don't make it a high-speed train.
It is enough to have a medium-speed train," chief economics
minister Darmin Nasution told reporters.
He said that both China and Japan can submit new proposals
to build a slower rail link between the capital Jakarta and the
textile town of Bandung, to the south.
The contract for a 150-km (94-mile) rail line linking the
two cities, which would have cut the journey to 35 minutes from
around three hours currently, had provoked stiff rivalry between
China and Japan.
It also put Indonesia in a diplomatic bind. Japan is
Indonesia's second-largest investor, while China is its top
trading partner.
Last month, Japan and China both sent envoys to try and win
over Indonesian officials, each sweetening the terms of their
bid for the contract worth about $5 billion.

