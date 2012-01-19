(Repeats with link to PDF: link.reuters.com/syh26s)
By Janeman Latul and Neil Chatterjee
TANJUNG RAJA GIHAM, Indonesia Jan 19 The
Dutch were the last to build a railway in Indonesia and that was
before World War Two. Their soldiers marched people off their
land at gunpoint. The question of compensation did not arise.
Now, it's the Chinese that are coming to build a new railway
in Indonesia. China Railway Group has been awarded a $4.8
billion contract to build and maintain the new line in southern
Sumatra, which before Dutch colonial rule in the Indonesian
archipelago was the centre of a Southeast Asian maritime empire
that had thriving trade links with China, the Middle Kingdom.
The railway will run from the Tanjung Enim coal mine, the
richest deposit in Indonesia, to a new port in the Sunda Strait,
where what's left of the Krakatau volcano still puffs smoke
after blowing its top in 1883.
From there, the coal will be shipped to the northern
hemisphere to power China's industrial engine, part of a
strategy of building infrastructure for resources that Beijing
has employed successfully elsewhere in the world.
The quest is not as simple, or as brutal, as it was under
colonial rule. Getting land, licenses and locals onboard
requires a hearts-and-minds campaign and illustrates why,
despite a return to investment grade, betting money on Southeast
Asia's biggest economy isn't for the fainthearted.
INVESTMENT GRADE AGAIN
Ratings agencies have been raising Indonesia's credit rating
at a time when they have been downgrading Western economies. On
Wednesday, Moody's Investors Service returned Indonesia to
investment grade for the first time since the Asian financial
crisis in 1997-98.
Indonesia needed an International Monetary Fund bailout to
recover from that crisis, but it avoided tumbling along with the
world's largest economies and neighboring countries into a
global recession in 2008-2009.
Now, helped by a global commodities boom, Indonesia is one
of the fastest-growing countries in the G20, and could join
Brazil, Russia, India and China -- the BRIC economies -- as the
next emerging markets powerhouse. An estimated 35 million of its
population of 240 million are now considered middle class.
Fitch Ratings brought Indonesia back to investment grade
last month after 14 years of junk ratings, citing President
Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's efforts to kick-start infrastructure.
A long-awaited land acquisition law was passed on Dec. 16,
allowing Indonesia to accelerate road, port and airport
projects, and could be a major turning point in the country's
efforts to ignite an economic boom.
Investors, hungry to dig into the archipelago's vast
deposits of oil, gas, and minerals, expect the land-acquisition
law to spur government infrastructure projects. But it will be
no help for private projects such as the Sumatra railway.
President Yudhoyono has pledged to double spending on roads,
seaports and airports to $150 billion to help deliver average
growth of 6.6 percent over the remainder of his term ending in
2014. Poor infrastructure is the biggest impediment to foreign
direct investment and Yudhoyono hopes foreigners will pony up
much of the money to improve it.
But Indonesia, which has had a feisty democracy since the
fall of long-time autocrat Suharto in 1998, remains a stubbornly
difficult country in which to do business, and Yudhoyono may
find it easier to raise that kind of money than to spend it.
GREASING THE WHEELS
In a country where property deeds can be as scarce as snow,
getting land and local permits is likely to remain the biggest
impediment to investment.
A Reuters examination of the railway project in Sumatra
shows that investing in projects in the provinces has become
much harder than during the Suharto dictatorship, when Indonesia
was last rated investment grade. Since then, Indonesia has
decentralised much of its power. Now a myriad of local interests
must be accommodated, inevitably causing delays.
That has been the case with the Sumatran railway, whose
completion looks set to be pushed back at least three years to
2017, an executive at Indonesia's Rajawali Group, which is the
majority owner of the rail project, told Reuters.
Investors in the project have had to pay off gangs, build
swimming pools for the government, step around delicate
religious sensibilities and try to overcome years of mistrust
from locals, such as Sigurung in the village of Tanjung Raja
Giham.
Sigurung is a 70-year-old village elder. Like most
Indonesians, he uses one name. Sigurung remembers how Dutch
soldiers intimidated his grandparents, driving them off their
land, halfway between the mine and port to build the old railway
to the coal mine back in 1914. They shot some residents before
forcibly relocating the rest.
Sigurung is fine with the latest rail project -- as long as
he gets paid for the land and his sons get jobs. Otherwise,
there will be trouble, he vows.
"There will be no railway if you don't get permission from
us. The Chinese can work in this area as long as they're nice to
us. But if you don't give us work we will become thugs," he said
with a disarming smile.
Indonesia lags its Southeast Asian neighbours in building
highways, ports and power plants. The World Bank ranks it 75th
on its Logistics Performance Index, well behind peers Thailand,
the Philippines and Malaysia.
HISTORICAL DISTRUST
The 307-km (186 miles) Transpacific Railway runs from the
coal mine to a new port near the provincial capital of Bandar
Lampung on the Sunda Strait. The line would enable coal firm PT
Bukit Asam to triple the output of its vast open-pit
mine, under which lies enough coal to fuel China's current
imports for about 15 years.
The project, which took six years just to get off the
ground, will likely be delayed because of an issue with its coal
license. This may worry stock investors who paid a big premium
for shares in Bukit Asam, betting the railway will turn a
medium-sized producer into a global heavyweight alongside
Indonesia's Bumi Resources.
Chinese investors face their own host of issues in
increasing exposure to the railway. With its banks financing the
project, and China Railway building it,
Chinese industry is expecting a huge bump in coal imports: as
much as half the increased coal output is slated to go to China.
The Chinese have helped fund and build infrastructure
projects in resource-rich countries from Myanmar to Zambia. But
Indonesia has nursed a deep distrust of communism since a
bloody, failed coup in 1965 by a pro-Beijing communist party,
and populist resentment over local ethnic Chinese wealth.
"It's very difficult for foreign investors, particularly
from China, to get assets in Indonesia," said Rudiantara, the
chief of the development firm running the railway project, Bukit
Asam TransPacific.
But with demand for investment growing, that may have begun
to change. Indonesia is seeking $100 billion of private funding
to overhaul its creaking transport network. Chinese Premier Wen
Jiabao, on a visit to Jakarta last April, pledged $19 billion of
investment credit for Indonesia, including $9 billion of soft
and commercial loans for infrastructure development.
China Development Bank will lead the financing of the
railway project, with money also coming from the world's biggest
and fourth biggest lenders, ICBC and Bank of China
.
PAVING THE WAY
Despite the delays, Rudiantara said the coal railway could
become a blueprint for future Chinese investment and private
infrastructure projects in Indonesia, the world's largest
exporter of thermal coal.
Scribbling calculations and drawings on a giant whiteboard
in the boardroom of his Jakarta office, he showed how the
railway's route will shave hours off coal delivery times and
drive a surge in the mine's output.
But he also acknowledged the challenges. "We call them the
three Ls -- licenses, land and loans," Rudiantara said, adding
he already had most of the licenses out of dozens needed from
local and central government officials.
Indonesian bureaucracy has a reputation among foreign
investors for being obstructive and corrupt. Even having local
partners has not stopped many from pulling out of Indonesian
projects to stem their losses.
"The issue is getting the right local partner," Rudiantara
said. "China feels 'hey I have money, I have everything, you
come to me, I'm not coming to you' ... The relationship really
matters when you're dealing with the Chinese."
Getting the money was the easy part for Rudiantara, who is
teaching his daughter Mandarin and who has a dragon embossed on
his business card. At a business lunch with Chinese bank
representatives he once got 10 basis points off the cost of a
loan by agreeing to go to Beijing and sing karaoke songs in
Mandarin, a former colleague said.
LAND ROVING
Getting the land is the last and highest hurdle, Rudiantara
said. Few people have land rights documents in an archipelago of
17,000 islands with hundreds of tribes and ethnic groups, and
conflicting claims can turn violent.
In one case, the landowner had been travelling for years and
couldn't be reached, and for religious reasons his wife wouldn't
speak to men without the approval of her husband. It took
Rudiantara several months to resolve the issue through
negotiation with her male relatives. In another, the chief of a
Sumatran district sold off a chunk of land that wasn't his to a
rival firm, leading to a drawn-out court battle that Bukit Asam
lost.
Once a developer finds a landowner, negotiations over the
acquisition price usually begin with only a vague sense of
market value.
Rudiantara plans to swoop on the whole route at the same
time with his team, to avoid the negotiations driving land price
speculation further down the track. Prices of land along the
route range from 100,000 rupiah per square metre to one million
rupiah ($10 to $100), residents said.
"If there is not fair compensation there will be a riot and
nobody will want to give up the land," said Sigurung's nephew
Bumiputera, his comments incongruous with his sleepy village of
ramshackle houses and rutted lanes 200 km (120 miles) from
Bandar Lampung.
Rajawali Group has consulted universities on how best to
approach local people from an ethno-cultural perspective. Its
progress will be closely watched, given that many projects, such
as another coal railway by Gulf-based investors MEC Holdings on
Borneo island, have been held up for years over land
acquisition. Success could spur a project to build another
proposed railway on Sumatra to the north, which would take coal
to India.
"This is a make-or-break infrastructure project for
Indonesia," Rudiantara said.
SMOKING COAL
At Bukit Asam's mine operations in Tanjung Enim, huge yellow
dump-trucks trundle along giant open pits stretching to the
horizon, where wild elephants and tigers roam in the island's
remaining jungles. Coal is stockpiled in mounds, smoking in
places because of the tropical heat, before being sorted for
grade and sent on conveyor belts to the rail line.
From this smoldering, grim place, Bukit Asam's former chief
executive Sukrisno conducted a charm campaign with gift hampers
of rice, sugar and cash for local residents.
Government officials are more costly. Sukrisno says the
company refuses to give cash, but instead builds facilities,
such as a 29 billion rupiah ($300,000) hospital and tennis
courts used for the recent Southeast Asian Games in the
provincial capital of Palembang.
"In the past three years we spent 35 billion rupiah ($3.8
million) to build a sports center in Muara Enim (town). Now they
are asking for a swimming pool. I say ok, we'll provide it. They
are also asking us to build an education centre," he said.
Since local governments spend almost nothing on local
infrastructure, officials stand to benefit by taking advantage
of "corporate social responsibility" (CSR) spending by companies
such as Bukit Asam.
"We ask government officials how we can help via CSR in
order to smoothen the process," said Sukrisno. "If CSR only
builds facilities, like roads, the local people would not
directly feel it, but if we give them packages then they're very
happy."
Bukit Asam's mine workers, most of them hired locally, are
also part of the campaign. A short drive from the moonscape of
the open pits is a different world, where hundreds of
whitewashed colonial houses with palm tree gardens provide
accommodation for senior staff. Workers have access to a
swimming pool, a basketball court, a soccer pitch and a golf
course. The housing development has the feel of a university
campus during summer break.
To build the railway, Bukit Asam and Rudiantara will have to
stretch that kind of love along another 300 km of track.
KNIVES AT THE READY
The rust coloured train cars on the existing Dutch-built
railway, their bellies full of coal, shunt slowly away from the
mine into a region of forest, lazy rivers and agriculture. The
proposed new railway will take a shorter and quicker route to
carry over twice as much coal, with capacity of 25 million
tonnes a year.
The land is fertile. Cocoa and coffee grow in the thick,
red, volcanic soil of the highlands, while lush rice paddies
carpet the lowlands. Cash crop plantations producing rubber,
clove and palm oil crowd the landscape towards the southern tip
of the province.
With such abundance, it's easy to see why not everyone is so
keen to give up their land.
"It's better to forego a watch than a machete," as one local
saying goes. Sigurung's nephew Bumiputera carries a dagger with
him every day.
"We want the company who builds the railway to be open in
their approach and give us fair and honest explanations -- not
sweet promises and then a stab in the back ... this will create
danger," Bumiputera said.
Across the archipelago in the past year, disputes over
development of resources have turned deadly. In northern
Sumatra, a mob burned down the exploration camp of an Australian
gold miner. In central Sulawesi province, local residents
pushing for better public facilities attacked oil firms with
Molotov cocktails, killing two and shutting a field's oil output
for two weeks.
And in eastern Indonesia's Papua province, copper miner
Freeport Indonesia's operations were paralysed by a
three-month strike that led to blockades, shootings and
sabotage, as tribesmen armed with bows and arrows joined irate
miners.
"I think there's real concern from local communities -- I
don't think they're against development, but they want the
development to be done in an equitable way," said Scott Poynton,
chief executive of non-governmental organisation The Forest
Trust. Poynton suggested creating jobs and services, such as
hospitals in remote communities, would help.
"There's a risk that these spats will grow," he said, after
completing an eight-year project to remove guns from Java's teak
forests.
It's difficult to even get to Sigurung's village without
danger. Gangs of handkerchief-veiled bandits collect "road
taxes" at obstacles on the narrow country roads.
A QUESTION OF TRUST
Before Rudiantara can speak to a villager about buying his
land, he first has to get permission from the provincial
governor, then the district chief, before tracking down the
house of the village head and asking him to talk to a member of
his clan.
Graft, being endemic in Indonesia, is a problem not only for
the buyer, but also for the seller: corruption makes it
difficult for residents to trust their leaders.
Residents along the rail route repeatedly told Reuters they
suspect government officials and hereditary village chiefs will
try to hoodwink them over land acquisition deals.
"We don't want any village head to become the point person
on land talk. That shouldn't be done," said Bumiputera. "All of
us should know the process and the pricing of any deal. They say
they want to eradicate corruption, but here there's a lot of
petty corruption."
In a sign of the likely disputes to come, Husni Thamrin, a
fourth-generation head of several villages on the rail route,
said that kind of individual deal-making could create a lot of
local resentment, and that firms should go through the chiefs.
Either way, keeping the locals happy, from village
communities to senior government mandarins, will be critical to
the success of Indonesia's drive to overhaul its infrastructure.
"Don't think that just because we're poor and you're
wealthy, that we're uneducated and you're well-educated, you can
play with us," the village elder Sigurung said.
(Additional reporting by Mas Alina Arifin, Fathiya Dahrul and
Dwi Prasetyo Budi Santosa; Editing by Chris Kaufman and Bill
Tarrant)