By Neil Chatterjee and Janeman Latul
| MOYO ISLAND, Indonesia
taxiing over a coral reef to deliver tourists to a remote luxury
resort may soon become a more familiar sight in Indonesia, an
archipelago of 17,000 islands and only 183 airports.
At the moment, seaplanes in Indonesia are limited to niche
charter flights for high-end tourism and mining, but their use
could spread to serve the needs of a fast-growing economy and to
beat the lack of transport infrastructure.
State-owned domestic carrier PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines
aims to start the first scheduled public seaplane services in
the country since the Dutch colonial period, when seaplanes
regularly hopped across the main island Java. It is in talks
with Canada-based planemaker Dornier to buy 20 seaplanes in a
$120 million deal.
"There is no way infrastructure development can fully
service Indonesians ... We're talking about a lot of islands
that have no airports but need government attention. The only
logical way is using amphibious planes," said Rudy Setyopurnomo,
Merpati's CEO.
Seaplanes ferry passengers from Bali's airport east to the
Moyo island hideaway, where Oliver Stone filmed 'Savages'
earlier this year, in about an hour - less than half the time it
would take on a helicopter.
The planes splash to a gentle landing on turquoise water and
jettison excited passengers right onto the resort's jetty.
"That was amazing - even smoother than a normal landing. And
so convenient - much more comfortable than a helicopter," said
Anna, a tourist from Moscow, as she fed bread to the parrotfish
swimming under the seaplane's tail. "It will make a lot of
places more accessible. A jumbo jet can't do a water landing."
Operator Travira Air also runs seaplanes from Bali and
Lombok for staff at Newmont Mining Corp's massive copper
and gold mine on nearby Sumbawa island, saving executives a four
hour journey to the airport and cutting costs for the company.
Renting the plane for 100 hours flying time a month costs
around $140,000, versus over $200,000 for a helicopter carrying
less people, Travira says.
Seaplanes symbolised the romanticism of early flight but
were killed off by the jet age as regular scheduled transport.
The prospect of a renaissance in Asia reflects not only the
unique geography of places like Indonesia but also the sheer
pace of Asia's growth in demand for planes.
Indonesia's government aims to finance 15 new airports in
2013, but is also relying on attracting billions in private
financing for infrastructure. Progress so far has been slow,
leaving Merpati looking at a solution not requiring runways -
the 20 seaplanes.
"We're going to buy them now. We expect next year to be the
first delivery," said Setyopurnomo, adding the planes could be
built locally under a partnership with local planemaker PT
Dirgantara Indonesia.
LIKE A BOAT
The Dornier Seastar planes, with turboprop engines made by
United Technologies Corp unit Pratt & Whitney, look like
flying speedboats. They carry around 12 passengers and fly
faster than the eight-seater Cessna Caravan Amphibian that
Travira uses.
"It is the first new seaplane developed in the past 50 years
... It can park anywhere you can tie a boat up," said Don
McClaughlin, Dornier's vice-president for sales. "Our two
biggest target markets right now are Indonesia and China."
Dornier and Cessna Aircraft Co, a subsidiary of Textron Inc
, face seaplane competition from Canadian firm Viking
Air's 19-seater Twin Otter.
In China, Waterfront Air says it is applying for licenses to
use Twin Otters for scheduled services between Shenzen, Hong
Kong, Macau and Guangzhou's industrial Pearl River region.
Elsewhere seaplanes are common in remote locations such as
the Maldives, British Columbia and Alaska, but there are few
scheduled services.
The Dornier and Cessna seaplanes have a maximum range of
over 1,500 km (930 miles), just about enough to fly from
Indonesia's capital Jakarta with one refuelling stop to the
easternmost Papua region. But the cargo they can carry drops
after about 300 km, making them more suitable for inter-island
hops or operations around a base in far flung provinces.
Other challenges include a lack of specialist pilots, since
locals often get poached by rapidly expanding budget carriers,
regulations such as the need for annual landing permits, and
larger waves in the rainy season making landing impossible in
some locations, said Rudiana, Travira's chief operating officer.
"If we can get over these challenges there are a lot of
opportunities," said Rudiana. He cited potential demand in areas
such as the huge Natuna gas field off Borneo that ExxonMobil
hopes to develop, tourism around islands such as Sumatra
and Sulawesi, and for firms in Papua, home to major projects for
Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold and BP.
The Twin Otter would be useful as it can carry a higher
payload much further, but charter airline Aviastar has struggled
to get an operating license for one in Indonesia, known for its
red tape.
"We could use a bigger plane - flights are packed on a
Saturday as everyone wants to head off for the weekend," said
Peter Ferrigno, the logistics manager for Newmont's mine.