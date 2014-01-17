JAKARTA Jan 17 UK insurer Aviva Plc's
tie-up with Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International
is the latest push by foreign companies to capture an
under-penetrated market with high premium growth rates.
Aviva and Astra said on Friday they are forming a 50-50
joint venture called Astra Aviva Life to sell and distribute
life insurance products in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. It
is expected to be launched later this year, subject to
regulatory approval.
"Every insurer wants to be in Indonesia," said Maynard Arif,
head of research at DBS Vickers in Indonesia. "They are
attracted to the demographics and the rising middle class here.
More Indonesians will be able to afford protection for the
future."
Japanese companies are also making inroads into Indonesia's
insurance sector. Sumitomo Life Insurance bought a 40
percent stake in the life insurance unit of PT Bank Negara
Indonesia, while Dai-ichi Life Insurance
acquired 40 percent of Panin Life.
"The life insurance penetration in Indonesia is still low at
around 5 percent of the population, whereas Japan and Korea are
already mature," Hendrisman Rahim, chairman of Indonesian Life
Insurance Association, told Reuters on Friday.
Life insurance premiums in the country of 240 million people
grew at a compound annual growth rate of around 25 percent from
2002-2012, according to some estimates, underscoring its
attractiveness to foreign companies like Aviva.
"This joint venture creates a compelling growth opportunity,
underlines our commitment to Asia and supports our strategy of
cash flow plus growth," Mark Wilson, chief executive of Aviva,
said in a statement.
Astra, whose market value is around $25 billion, has
businesses spanning cars, financial services, heavy equipment
and mining, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, as well
as information technology.