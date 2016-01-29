BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
JAKARTA Jan 29 The Indonesia Financial Services Authority (OJK) will limit foreign ownership of insurance firms to 30 percent, chairman Muliaman Hadad told reporters on Friday.
The OJK regulation will be released this year, Hadad said, without elaborating if the limit will be applicable to foreign insurance firms currently operating in Indonesia. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Richard Borsuk; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: