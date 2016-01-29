JAKARTA Jan 29 The Indonesia Financial Services Authority (OJK) will limit foreign ownership of insurance firms to 30 percent, chairman Muliaman Hadad told reporters on Friday.

The OJK regulation will be released this year, Hadad said, without elaborating if the limit will be applicable to foreign insurance firms currently operating in Indonesia. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Richard Borsuk; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)