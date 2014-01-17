By Chris Vellacott and Eveline Danubrata
LONDON/JAKARTA Jan 17 British insurer Aviva
has embarked on expansion into Indonesia through a
partnership with local conglomerate PT Astra International
to sell life assurance in a largely untapped market.
Aviva is setting up a 50-50 joint venture called Astra Aviva
Life to sell and distribute life products in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy, the company said on Friday.
It did not disclose financial details but a source at the
company said the deal would not have a material impact on the
group's balance sheet, adding that Aviva had beaten off stiff
competition from other international insurers.
"Every insurer wants to be in Indonesia," said Maynard Arif,
head of research at stockbroker DBS Vickers in Indonesia. "They
are attracted to the demographics and the rising middle class
here."
Analysts interpreted the move as heralding a focus on Asia
by Aviva's Chief Executive Mark Wilson, who has spent much of
his career in the region and joined the company last year after
running Hong Kong-listed rival AIA.
Since joining Aviva after an investor uprising that led to
the departure of his predecessor, Wilson has sought to revamp
the group, selling off non-core businesses and focusing on key
markets.
"(This) provides a potential new growth engine for the group
which is likely to be important as investor focus shifts away
from balance sheet and dividend recovery and towards operational
prospects over the next few years," Credit Suisse said in a
research note on Friday.
BATTLE LINES DRAWN
The Indonesian strategy will also open a new front in
Aviva's competition with British rival Prudential which
has also turned its attention to Asia.
Japanese companies are also making inroads into Indonesia's
insurance sector. Sumitomo Life Insurance bought a 40
percent stake in the life insurance arm of PT Bank Negara
Indonesia, while Dai-ichi Life Insurance
acquired 40 percent of Panin Life.
"The life insurance penetration in Indonesia is still low at
around 5 percent of the population, whereas Japan and Korea are
already mature," Hendrisman Rahim, chairman of the Indonesian
Life Insurance Association, told Reuters on Friday.
Life insurance premiums in the country of 240 million people
grew at a compound annual rate of about 25 percent from 2002 to
2012, according to some estimates, underscoring its
attractiveness to foreign companies such as Aviva.
"This joint venture creates a compelling growth opportunity,
underlines our commitment to Asia and supports our strategy of
cashflow plus growth," Aviva CEO Wilson said in a statement.
Astra, which has a market value of about $25 billion, has
businesses spanning cars, financial services, heavy equipment
and mining, agribusiness, infrastructure, IT and logistics.