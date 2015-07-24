BRIEF-Jordan's Alentkaeya for Investment appoints Khalid Moh'd Magableh as chairman
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
JAKARTA, July 24 Indonesia's financial regulator is allowing pension funds and insurance firms to buy corporate bonds with ratings below 'AA' to boost the local market, an official said on Friday.
The rule easing has already been applied to pension funds, Firdaus Djaelani, non-bank financial institutions supervisor at the Indonesian Financial Services Authority, told reporters. It will apply to insurers later this year, he said.
The authority on Friday issued 35 policies aimed at stimulating the economy, such as by developing the repurchase agreements market and encouraging small and mid-sized businesses to pursue initial public offerings.
The regulator was considering easing investment in riskier products as the local market was "not liquid enough", Nurhaida, the capital market supervisor, told Reuters in March. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.