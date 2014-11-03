Nov 3 Indonesia's Islamic insurance market will
be reshaped over the the next decade by a new law that requires
conventional firms to spin off their sharia-compliant units,
while encouraging more foreign investors to enter the market.
The takaful market in Indonesia, southeast Asia's largest
economy, is dominated by so-called "windows" which enable firms
to offer sharia-compliant and conventional products side by
side.
At present, Indonesia is one of the few markets where that
practice is still allowed. The new law, which came in force last
month, requires insurers to spin off their windows within 10
years.
There were five full-fledged takaful firms and 37 sharia
units of conventional firms as of December 2012, the latest
month for which data is available. Their combined assets were
worth 13.1 trillion rupiah ($1.1 billion) at that time, data
from the regulator showed, representing 2.3 percent of total
insurance industry assets.
Firms offering takaful products include Europe's top insurer
Allianz, Britain's biggest insurer Prudential,
Toronto-based Manulife Financial Corporation and French
insurer AXA.
With relatively low insurance penetration rates, the
potential for the sector remains very large and it could still
attract more foreign players, said Kiswati Soeryoko, chief of
sharia and corporate communication at Allianz Indonesia.
"We are confident that with the existing operational
infrastructure, we will be ready when it is time to spin off."
The law maintains an 80 percent limit to foreign ownership
which will keep the market open to new players, while closing
some loopholes that allowed foreign firms to have full control
of their operations.
Takaful is based on the concept of mutuality; a takaful
company oversees a pool of funds contributed by all policy
holders, but does not necessarily bear risk itself.
COMPETITION
Most firms are likely to meet the spin-off requirement as
late as possible and they will first expand their sharia units
to ensure they are big enough to be spun off easily, said
Jakarta-based Susandarini, partner at law firm Susandarini &
Partners.
"Larger firms are more likely to initiate spin-offs,
assuming their sharia units have greater potential to be
self-sustaining."
The rules are expected to spur consolidation among
conventional firms, although Indonesia's financial services
authority, Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK), is unlikely to seek
mergers among takaful units because many lack full-fledged
operations, Susandarini added.
"Since mergers tend to lead to efficiencies and worker
layoffs, the OJK may prefer to support a divestment rather than
a merger."
The rules will also require larger and better trained sales
forces. Currently, a single agent can be used to market both
takaful and conventional insurance products, but spin-offs will
require separate agents for each type of product, Susandarini
added.
Regulators want to encourage firms to increase their use of
local reinsurance and retakaful lines, unless they are
unavailable in the country.
To address this, the government plans to help set up new
reinsurance firms, merge various state-owned reinsurance
activities and provide incentives to pool certain risks, law
firm Herbert Smith Freehils said in a research note.
