JAKARTA, March 4 Selling goods online may only
rely on a few mouse clicks, but in Indonesia, delivering
purchases to dozens of islands via creaky ports and potholed
roads is the logistical challenge Lippo Group faces when its
department store opens in cyberspace this month.
Lippo, the biggest shareholder of No. 1 retailer PT Matahari
Department Store Tbk, is investing $500 million over
the next two to three years to be as big an e-commerce name in
Indonesia as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in China.
There is no dominant player in Indonesia's nascent online
retail market, which at $1 billion, is dwarfed by China's $161
billion. But researcher Euromonitor International projects the
market in the Southeast Asian country to more than triple by
2019 - provided goods can reach buyers.
The world's fourth-most populous nation spans a sprawling
archipelago, with city folk concentrated on Java island, home of
traffic-congested capital Jakarta. But a sizeable class,
deriving its wealth from resources such as coal and palm oil,
lives in more sparsely populated mining and agricultural regions
such as Kalimantan, to which deliveries are costly.
"There are a lot of rich people outside Jakarta or Java.
They cannot just go to the mall and find a nice jacket, so if
you have e-commerce, they can buy online," Adrian Suherman,
Indonesia co-CEO at online retail infrastructure firm aCommerce,
told Reuters. "There's so much demand outside big cities."
Lippo's online retail rivals, Lazada and Zalora, partner at
least four logistics firms each including market leader JNE, and
also have their own delivery arms. Lippo's MatahariMall.com
declined to disclose its method of delivery, but said it will
allow customers to collect goods from 131 Matahari stores.
"We'll be a nationwide e-commerce player, the largest in
Indonesia thanks to the support of our online-to-offline
(service)," Lippo director John Riady said. "Logistics will
always be an issue but we think we can handle that."
Online retail is growing the fastest outside Jakarta, said
the group, which targets revenue of $1 billion within two years
from starting in e-commerce. That compared with $9.5 billion
over April-December for Alibaba.
Lippo's warehouse and distribution network built around its
department stores could lead to lower delivery costs for
MatahariMall.com compared with e-commerce rivals, said Adrianus
Bias Prasuryo, senior analyst at Ciptadana Securities.
"You won't be competitive if someone makes an order in a
remote area and you have to deliver from Jakarta or Java," he
said.
Zalora said it has warehouses on Java and plans to open more
this year, but declined to specify whether it would set them up
on other islands. Lazada did not respond to an emailed request
for comment.
Online marketplace Tokopedia, which received a $100 million
investment led by Japan's SoftBank Corp last year, also
partners several logistics firms including JNE.
JNE delivers an average of 4 million e-commerce packages a
month - of which 40 percent are to outside Jakarta - via 7,000
motorcycles and 2,000 vans as well as hired trucks and boats.
"Our merchants are from every corner of Indonesia,"
Tokopedia CEO William Tanuwijaya told Reuters. "We have to be
strategic so the company can keep growing, so we cannot allocate
the investment we receive to build our own fleet of couriers."
