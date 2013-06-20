MELBOURNE, June 20 Intrepid Mines is
battling to win back an 80 percent stake in the Tujuh Bukit
copper and gold project in Indonesia's East Java, where its
partners sold its interest to powerful businessmen.
It is the latest victim of ownership fights in Indonesia, a
minerals-rich country that global group Transparency
International ranked 118 out of 174 on perceptions of public
corruption.
Following are some recent cases.
Churchill Mining
Churchill is suing the Indonesian government for $1.05
billion plus interest for revoking its licenses over the East
Kutai coal site, estimated to contain 2.8 billion tonnes of coal
reserves. Licenses to the area are now owned by the Nusantara
Group, which is controlled by a politician, Prabowo Subianto.
Newmont Mining
The provincial government of West Nusa Tenggara is
contesting the central government's 2011 agreement to buy a 7
percent stake that Newmont was required to divest in the huge
Batu Hijau copper and gold mine.
Avocet Mining
Avocet Mining is facing a $1.95 billion lawsuit by former
partner PT Lebong Tandai over the sale of its Indonesian and
Malaysian gold mines in 2011. Lebong Tandai claims Avocet had
agreed to sell the assets to it.
Bumi Plc
Rothschild scion Nat Rothschild's Bumi Plc lost in
a battle against the powerful Bakrie family over control of Bumi
Resources amid allegations of corruption. Aburizal
Bakrie is likely to be the Golkar party's presidential candidate
in elections in 2014.
(Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)